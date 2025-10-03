NHL insider Pierre LeBrun revealed that Jack Roslovic turned down an offer from the Edmonton Oilers to join Connor McDavid and company in free agency.Roslovic, an unrestricted free agent who last played for the Carolina Hurricanes, has been the top available UFA for the past month but hasn’t found a deal that meets his expectations.Speaking on TSN’s FanDuel Overdrive, LeBrun said that Roslovic had a summer offer from Edmonton but passed on it.“He we believe that he actually had something on the table in the summer from the Edmonton Oilers, and it didn't interest him,” LeBrun said.During the offseason, Roslovic also changed agents after July 1, shifting to a new representative to pursue the parameters he wanted for his next contract.“I imagine turning down a chance to go play with McDavid or Draisaitl, but whatever. So, he's still a UFA. I'm sure he'll catch on here at some point because teams will break camp realizing certain young players (are) not ready or (there's) an injury. He'll end up somewhere for sure,” LeBrun added.Roslovic has been skating every other day at a suburban rink in his hometown of Columbus. When approached about his free-agent status, he declined to comment to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, offering no further insight into his plans.Last season, he recorded 22 goals and 39 points in 81 games for the Hurricanes.Fans react to Jack Roslovic rejecting Oilers' offer to join Connor McDavid &amp; Co.The news that Jack Roslovic has turned down an offer to join the star-studded Edmonton Oilers has sparked a flurry of reactions from hockey fans across social media. One weighed in:&quot;A 39-point center? Who cares where he signs, he's a third-line guy at best.&quot;Jimmy Dunks @JimmyDunksLINK@OverDrive1050 @DarrenDreger @PierreVLeBrun 39 point Center. Who cares where he signs, he s a third line guy.Another wrote:&quot;Tbf the Oilers probably offered like 1x1.5 or sum shit. We got pennies left for cap&quot;JmMaczSports @jmmaczsportsLINK@OverDrive1050 @DarrenDreger @PierreVLeBrun Tbf the Oilers probably offered like 1x1.5 or sum shit. We got pennies left for capHere are some more fan reactions:&quot;So all he cares about is money then cool,&quot; one wrote.&quot;oils need goalie and 1 more defenseman imo they dont need scoring they gotta keep it outta own net,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Was it Jack or agent that turned it down ! ? Prob wishes he didn’t .. I’d try again , could be a nice middle 6,&quot; one commented.&quot;Not a soul gives a f**k,&quot; another wrote.Moreover, there were rumblings that Jack Roslovic could be headed to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but those discussions appear to have cooled in recent weeks.