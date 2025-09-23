NHL rumors: Canadiens, Canucks still in the hunt for Jack Roslovic; Leafs ruled out for having "too many forwards"

Jack Roslovic remains one of the NHL's top unsigned players as training camps open across the league on Wednesday. Despite interest from multiple teams, Roslovic has reportedly prioritized multi-year terms over short-term deals, leading to stalled negotiations.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks are still interested in pursuing Roslovic to bolster their rosters. However, Johnston dismissed the rumors of the Toronto Maple Leafs being in the race, noting that their depth in the forward line makes them an unlikely fit for the 28-year-old forward.

"Montreal's a team that's talked about looking for a center; Vancouver; these teams have been around Roslovic at various points; I don't see the Leafs as being as much a fit right now; they have too many forwards," Johnston said on the Chris Johnston Show.

According to reports, Roslovic turned down a one-year contract from the Edmonton Oilers, around $3 million AAV. Roslovic's versatility to play as a center or wing makes him a fit for depth scoring on contenders. It remains to be seen how this saga unfolds as we get closer to the start of the new campaign.

How has Jack Roslovic fared in the NHL?

Jack Roslovic was drafted 25th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2015 NHL draft. He spent four seasons with the Jets before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he played for another four years.

The Blue Jackets traded him to the New York Rangers in the 2023-24 season and had a brief stint of 19 games with the club. The 28-year-old joined the Carolina Hurricanes as a free agent, racking up 39 points through 22 goals and 17 assists in 81 games with the club last season.

Roslovic has amassed 260 career points through 102 goals and 158 assists in 526 games over nine years in the league.

