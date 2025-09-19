NHL Rumors: Top free agent Jack Roslovic passed on Oilers amid search for new team

Jack Roslovic is still a free agent as the new season gets closer. The 28-year-old forward played last season with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2024-25. He scored 22 goals and added 17 assists for 39 points. He also had four points in nine playoff games.

It was one of Roslovic's stronger seasons in recent years, and he matched his career high in goals. But despite that, he has remained unsigned even with the regular season starting in less than a month.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported that Roslovic turned down an offer from the Edmonton Oilers. He wrote that Roslovic has since changed agents.

"I do believe there was an offer from the Edmonton Oilers at some point, but Roslovic, 28, turned it down," LeBrun wrote on Thursday. "He has since switched agents. He’s now with Justin Duberman."

Roslovic was previously represented by Claude Lemieux. He helped Roslovic get a one-year contract in Carolina in 2024. However, this year, he has been looking for a deal for more than one year.

"Roslovic made $2.8 million on a one-year deal in Carolina last season," LeBrun wrote. "Word is he’d like to get term on his next deal — more than one year. That may not be easy to do this late into things, with teams mostly filled out."

Indeed, getting a term could be hard this late in the offseason, as training camps have already kicked off. Most NHL teams have already filled their rosters, so he may need to be patient. Teams could still look for forward depth, and his scoring and versatility make him a useful option.

Roslovic has moved around since entering the NHL in 2016. He started with the Winnipeg Jets, who drafted him in 2015. He later played three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In 2023-24, he split time between Columbus and the New York Rangers. And then he joined Carolina for the 2024-25 season.

James Wisniewski wanted the Hurricanes to sign Jack Roslovic

In early August, NHL analyst James Wisniewski spoke about Nikolaj Ehlers and Jack Roslovic on the Empty Netters podcast. His focus was on the Hurricanes, signing Ehlers on a six-year, $51 million deal.

Wisniewski pointed out Roslovic's 22 goals last season with Carolina, and said the Hurricanes could have signed him for much less money.

"You could probably resign Jack Roslovic with 22 goals; he (Ehlers) had two more goals," Wisniewski said.

However, Ehlers has scored 20 or more goals in eight of ten seasons, six more than Jack Roslovic. So, that comparison was not entirely accurate.

