NHL insider reveals reason why Morgan Rielly's in-person hearing has been shifted to virtual

The in-person hearing for Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly has been shifted to a virtual setting. It was initially scheduled to take place this afternoon at the NHL's New York office, as announced by the league's player safety department on Sunday.

An NHL insider shed light on the situation on Twitter, explaining the decision to conduct the hearing virtually.

Insider John Shannon cited adverse weather conditions in New York City as the primary reason behind the switch.

"Weather conditions in NYC will prevent the actual “in-person” hearing to take place for Morgan Rielly. Hearing will now take place virtually," Shannon tweeted.

NHL insider Darren Dreger provided further clarification on the situation.

"Morgan Rielly in-person hearing has been changed to a virtual hearing due to inclement weather. No travel," Dreger tweeted.

Adding to the discussion, NHL insider Chris Johnston highlighted the severity of the weather conditions in New York.

"New York is bracing for its biggest snow storm in two years today," Johnston tweeted.

Why was Morgan Rielly scheduled for an in-person hearing?

An NHL game between the Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators happened on Saturday. Ridly Greig secured a 5-3 win for the Senators in the Battle of Ontario by scoring an empty-net goal in the final moments. However, Greig departed from the unwritten rules of NHL etiquette by forcefully shooting the puck into the net from close range.

Morgan Rielly expressed dissatisfaction with how the goal was achieved and approached Greig as he skated in celebration. Rielly then delivered a forceful cross-check to Greig, causing him to fall to the ice.

Although Greig initially remained on the ground, he eventually regained his footing. Rielly was given a 5-minute major, and an in-person hearing was scheduled later.

“I thought it was appropriate. Our players have the right to react," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Rielly received support from his teammates

On Monday, According to TSN, Rielly received further support from his teammates as they await the verdict on his suspension.

'I thought [Rielly’s response] was appropriate," Ryan Reaves said of Greig on Monday. "I don’t see how a kid that young thinks it’s appropriate to do something like that."

Auston Matthews offered his support for Rielly as well.

"I think it definitely deserved a reaction," Matthews said. "Morgan's not a malicious player and somebody that's dirty by any means ... Him [Rielly] approaching him [Greig] was something that was bound to happen, somebody was going to do it"