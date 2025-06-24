NHL insider says Maple Leafs are "mindful of not wanting to insult" John Tavares with "lowball" contract extension offer

Contract negotiations between veteran John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs remain stalled as free agency approaches on July 1.

The Leafs reportedly offered Tavares a three-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of less than $4 million, which has been widely criticized as a lowball offer given his 38-goal, 74-point performance in the 2024-25 season.

NHL insider Chris Johnston recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing contract extension between Tavares and the Maple Leafs, noting that the team is cautious not to offend the veteran with an overly low offer.

"I don't know if it's a lowball, but it certainly has not happened as easily as I think everyone thought it would. I think the Leafs feel they can try to push the envelope a little bit to see what kind of deal they can get him to sign. Ultimately, I do think he's going to remain in Toronto, even though, as we sit here right now, I was told today the gap is pretty wide from how the sides see this playing out in terms of what the number ends up being," Johnston said.

Addressing whether the Leafs must secure Tavares' contract given his commitment and roots in Toronto, Johnston stated that the 34-year-old could command a significantly higher salary on the open market.

Several teams with center vacancies would likely pursue him aggressively if he became a free agent. However, Johnston believes a deal that sees John Tavares accept less than market value could benefit both sides.

"There's a fine line between good sentiment and the actual dollars you're leaving on the table, but there should be a solution in there for everybody. It can be a positive thing for John, too, if he takes what's deemed to be less and gives management a little more freedom to operate, put a good team around him, and give him a chance to win the Stanley Cup he covets here in Toronto," the insider added.

John Tavares completed his 10th season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is currently an unrestricted free agent and was previously inked to a seven-year, $77 million contract.

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner likely to test the free agent market

Mitch Marner's contract situation with the Maple Leafs remains unresolved as his current six-year, $65.1 million deal nears its expiration on July 1.

There is reportedly a significant rift between Marner and the Leafs, with no meaningful progress in extension talks. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Marner's camp has not engaged with the Maple Leafs' attempt to negotiate, suggesting he is likely to test the free-agent market.

Marner is coming off a career-high 102-point season (27 goals, 75 assists) and 13 playoff points in as many games. He is expected to command a record-setting contract for a winger, potentially exceeding Mikko Rantanen's $12 million AAV, with speculation around $13-14 million AAV.

