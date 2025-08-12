NHL insider shares latest on Connor McDavid's Oilers extension as the NHL superstar enjoys 'very busy' offseason amid Leon Draisaitl's wedding

Oilers fans have no need to worry about team captain Connor McDavid re-signing in Edmonton, NHL insider Frank Seravalli affirms.

In an August 12 X post published by B/R Open Ice, Seravalli explained how it’s been a busy summer for Connor McDavid. That’s part of the reason why there hasn’t been an extension concluded as of yet.

Seravalli expounded:

“Just to give you a quick update, it's been a very busy social summer for Connor McDavid, as everyone saw on social media overseas in Europe at best friend Leon Draisaitl's wedding; we all saw this.”

McDavid has spent time overseas this summer, spending time with his best friend and Oilers teammate. That situation has prompted online chatter suggesting Connor McDavid is not interested in re-signing with the Oilers.

But as far as Seravalli is concerned, that’s not a problem. He added:

“Well, my understanding is that numbers haven't even been exchanged yet. They're still kind of very early on in the process, and yet there doesn't seem to be any hint of nerves or panic or fear from either the Edmonton Oilers side, as best as I can tell, or also the McDavid side that I'd expect in relatively short order here, whether it's in the next week or two that that process will begin to ramp up…”

Seravalli’s comments suggest that as soon as McDavid returns from his summer holiday, he’ll get down to business. In that event, an extension could be done far sooner than later. Seravalli concluded by stating:

“It could be that quick, because there's not really much of a negotiation here."

Check out Seravalli's comments here:

In other words, the Oilers will essentially accept whatever terms McDavid asks for, given the relative lack of leverage the club possesses. Fans hope that the team inks McDavid as soon as possible to ensure their captain remains in the fold for the foreseeable future.

Connor McDavid extension could get done before training camp

An August 11 piece in the Sporting News reported a rumor stemming from an episode of the 2 Mutts Podcast, stating that Connor McDavid will sign an extension following Team Canada’s orientation camp.

The camp is slated for August 26 to 28 in Calgary, where 42 invitees to Team Canada’s Olympic roster will gather. Connor McDavid will be among the 42 as his name was confirmed for Team Canada back in June.

Training camps are set to open in early September, making the rumor plausible. The Oilers captain will be entering the final year of his current deal this season. So, the pressure is on for the Oilers to re-sign their franchise player.

It’s also worth pointing out that the 2 Mutts Podcast claimed McDavid’s extension could land somewhere between two to four years. While that may not be the ideal term for fans, it would, at least, solve the situation for the time being.

