NHL insider shares true purpose behind Team Canada Olympic orientation camp with women’s and para teams

NHL insider Mark Masters spoke on the First Up podcast about Team Canada’s Olympic orientation camp, held in Calgary from Tuesday to Thursday. It included 92 players from the men’s, women’s and para hockey teams.
The event was off-ice only, with meetings and team-building sessions. Players learned about preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.
"Well, I think there's a degree of team bonding," Masters said about Team Canada's camp on Thursday. [07:09 onwards] "And I think learning stuff. I think just about what it's going to be like in at the Olympics.
Masters said only Sidney Crosby and Drew Doughty have Olympic experience on the men’s side. For most players, this tournament will be new.
"So, you know, there's a lot of these guys (for whom) this is going to be completely new," Masters said. "So getting a sense of like, what it's going to be like."
The camp focused on what daily life will be like at the Olympics. Players discussed the village, travel and schedules. This helps them be ready with little time to adjust in Milan.
Masters also discussed Team Canada's decision to bring women’s and para teams into the camp. This was the first time all three groups attended together.
"And they've never done it quite like this, with the woman's team, the Para team, everyone, all together," Masters said. "It's kind of cool. And they want and they went golfing. Yesterday afternoon on top of the meetings that they've had."
Players from different teams shared experiences. Men’s players asked the women’s team about past Olympic events. Masters said the goal is to prepare players before the competition starts. He added that the camp built unity between teams.
Scott Salmond talked about Team Canada's orientation camp
Earlier on Tuesday, Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president Scott Salmond said the group is excited to introduce the 92 athletes for Olympics. He mentioned the presence of the men’s, women’s and para hockey teams and expects them to win triple gold in Italy.
"We are excited to unveil the 92 athletes who will kick off the road to Italy, and to bring our men’s, women’s, and para hockey teams together as the first step towards our goal of winning triple gold in February,” Salmond said via Sportsnet. “While the next several months will bring intense evaluation and difficult roster decisions."
Canada hopes to win gold in men’s, women’s and para hockey in 2026. The men’s tournament runs from February 11–22 in Milan. Team Canada last won Olympic gold with NHL players in 2014.
