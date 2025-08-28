Team Canada legend Sidney Crosby praises Macklin Celebrini's maturity and all-around game

Team Canada legend Sidney Crosby had high praise for San Jose Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini, pointing to his maturity and well-rounded game.

Crosby and Celebrini were among 92 NHL, women's and para hockey players invited to Hockey Canada’s three-day orientation camp in Calgary, part of preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

When asked about Celebrini’s chances of making the roster as a teenager, Crosby highlighted the poise he showed at last year’s World Championship.

“I think he's an incredible player," Crosby said (Timestamp- 4:00 onwards). "Just his all-around game at his age is pretty impressive. He's committed defensively. He competes hard. He's got a pretty mature game for his age. And I think having that experience at Worlds can only help."

Celebrini debuted at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, posting six points in eight games as Canada finished fifth after a quarterfinal loss to Denmark.

“I'm sure he built confidence from that. I know being on the ice with him and then seeing him out there day to day and what he puts into it, I'm sure that's something that's made him a better player right away,” Crosby added.

“So, as the year went on last year, he got better and better, and that'll be a big building block, and he's earned the right to be in the conversation."

Crosby joins Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Brayden Point and Sam Reinhart as the first group of players officially named to Canada’s 2026 men’s team.

Another 36 NHLers also took part in the Calgary camp, all vying for spots before the full 25-man roster is unveiled in early January.

Sidney Crosby on his participation in 2026 Olympics

When asked what it meant to have another Olympic opportunity at age 38, 12 years after Sochi, having missed the last two Games, Sidney Crosby reflected on the moment with gratitude.

"Just grateful for the chance to still be competing and having the opportunity to do this. You never know, it's a tough sport and it's competitive,” Crosby said (Timestamp- 3:18 onwards).

“So, to be part of this I think just grateful, but I also know how special the opportunity is and what it means. So, I think in knowing that it's motivating um it's a lot of fun to be a part of," he added.

Crosby also spoke about the energy surrounding the group, noting that the recent Four Nations tournament gave everyone a taste of international play and a preview of what the Olympics will bring.

