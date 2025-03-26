After Jakob Chychrun's contract extension with the Washington Capitals, attention shifted to the Oilers and defenseman Evan Bouchard.

Ad

Oilers GM Stan Bowman faces critical contract decisions in the coming contract extensions. Evan Bouchard, the team's leading defenseman in scoring, is in the final year of his contract and is set to become a free agent this summer.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli discussed how Jakob Chychrun's deal might influence Bouchard's next contract. He said that it establishes a baseline for what Bouchard's upcoming agreement could look like.

“I think it helps set the baseline, the standard of what [Bouchard’s next contract might it look like,”If it’s beyond that, I’m saying: ‘I’m gonna have to look to move you.'”

Ad

Trending

He believes the Edmonton Oilers must do everything possible to ensure that Bouchard's next contract doesn't exceed a $10 million AAV.

"I don’t know that it’s good for the Oilers. I think the Oilers need to do everything they can to scratch and claw to make sure that Bouchard doesn’t get north of a $10 million AAV. I do think they’re comparable players, at least statistically and in impact, although stylistically, they’re different," Seravalli said on Sportsnet 590 radio.

Ad

The Washington Capitals made headlines on Tuesday after announcing the extension of Jakob Chychrun to an eight-year, $72 million contract extension.

"The Caps were willing to step up and pay it to keep a guy who, I think, is kind of the ready-made replacement, so to speak, for John Carlson once his contract ages out and comes off the books," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It now puts all attention on Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard as he nears his contract.

After a standout 82-point season in 2023-24 and an impressive tally of 32 points during the Oilers' run to the Cup final, he's poised to get a massive pay raise on his next deal.

How Evan Bouchard has fared for the Oilers this season

Bouchard leads the charts as the leading scoring defenseman for the Oilers, with 55 points from 13 goals and 42 assists in 70 games. While his performances have dipped slightly compared to last season, the value of his next contract remains a big question mark.

Ad

Evan Bouchard was drafted No. 10 overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2018 NHL draft. He has been with the club for the past six seasons, racking up 226 points through 54 goals and 172 assists in 335 career games.

Also Read: Stan Bowman makes feelings crystal clear about heavily scrutinized $7,800,000 Oilers D-man

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama