NHL insider sounds ‘warning’ on Andrei Vasilevskiy's injury, draws worrying comparison to Auston Matthews’ setback last season

Andrei Vasilevskiy is dealing with an undisclosed injury as the training camp progresses. He skated on Monday before the main group. Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said it was a “promising day” for the 31-year-old goalie. The Lightning expect him to be ready for the season opener on October 9, against the Ottawa Senators.Insider Chris Johnston discussed the situation on Tuesday's First Up podcast. He said the Lightning are keeping things quiet, but it could still be serious.&quot;The Lightning certainly have been downplaying this,&quot; Johnston said. [10:23 onwards] &quot;And, you know, sort of just saying that obviously, with his injury history, the fact Andrei Vasilevskiy felt something in that first day or two of camp, you know, they wanted to be mindful of not pushing him or giving him some time, makes sense.&quot;Johnston compared the injury to Auston Matthews’ situation last season, in which his goal scoring dropped to 33 from 69 goals the previous season. Matthews missed time in camp and never looked fully healthy later. Johnston said the positions are different, but the concern is similar.&quot;But, contrast with Auston Matthews last year, who ended up missing a fair bit of camp, obviously, in what was a season where he still played a fair number of games,&quot; Johnston said. &quot;But you never got quite right as the year went on, and didn't perform up to the level that he had in the past, just because there were, physical limitations on what he could do.&quot;Johnston noted Vasilevskiy had back surgery two years ago. That recovery kept him out for about two months in the 2023-24 season. He added that Vasilevskiy has played a heavy workload for years, but that might slow down now.&quot;Now, no guarantee that same case here, but, ... you know, we might be getting to a point in time, and this is sort of a warning sign, if nothing else on the dashboard that, maybe he can't be the sort of goal he's been in the past, just in terms of how much he started,&quot; Johnston said.Andrei Vasilevskiy has been one of the league’s most reliable goaltenders. He helped Tampa Bay win multiple playoff series and won a Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021. His strength has always been his consistency and ability to start often. Johnston said that may not continue if health problems grow.&quot;I think his greatness is kind of defined, not just by the numbers you see, especially in those Cup runs,&quot; Johnston said. &quot;I mean, he was a huge part of the success Lightning won ... But, you know, it's also that he's just been so reliable and played a lot of games in that.&quot;Maybe we're going to be at a point that this is the start of seeing him not quite be able to do that, just because, you know, age is undefeated.&quot;Andrei Vasilevskiy has kept the Lightning strong in the net for yearsAndrei Vasilevskiy has been the Lightning's starting goalie for several years. He played his 11th NHL season in 2024-25, going 38-20-5 in 63 games. He finished the season with a GAA of 2.18 and a .921 save percentage with six shutouts.Vasilevskiy was key in the Lightning’s Stanley Cup wins in 2020 and 2021. He performed consistently in those playoff runs. Since his NHL debut in 2014-15, he has 331 career wins in 540 games and 40 shutouts.The Lightning hope Vasilevskiy will be fine when the season starts. Still, Chris Johnston said it is worth watching closely. If he cannot play as much, Tampa Bay will need other answers.