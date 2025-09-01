NHL insider sparks speculation over Connor McDavid’s Oilers future, shares ‘real possibility’ around contract delay

Connor McDavid’s contract future with the Edmonton Oilers is drawing attention again, with TSN's Ryan Rishaug reporting that not signing before the season is possible. The star center signed an eight-year $100 million contract in 2017, and he will become an unrestricted free agent after next season. McDavid has been eligible to sign an extension since July 1.
Rishaug posted on X that the situation is more likely to happen that it was a few months ago.
"Lots out there on McDavid right now, I’ll weigh in as well. I believe not signing a deal before the start of the season is a real possibility. More real than perhaps thought by many at the end of the season. That’s why we’re hearing a lot about that option right now," Rishaug tweeteed on Sunday.
McDavid missed 15 games last season but still recorded 100 points, reaching the mark for the eighth time in his career. He added 33 points in the playoffs; however, the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup to Florida Panthers. McDavid has already won three Hart Trophies, five scoring titles and a Conn Smythe Trophy in 2024.
Rishaug added that McDavid and his agent, Judd Moldaver, are still considering options.
"That said, I also believe that decision has not been made yet. He and his agent Judd Moldaver continue to weigh options, and it’s still possible he does get something done. Nothing is decided yet," Rishaug tweeted.
The Oilers' training camp will start on Sept. 17, and they will begin the next season on Oct. 8. However, McDavid hasn't given a timeline.
Connor McDavid's comments on contract extension with Oilers
Connor McDavid spoke last week at Hockey Canada’s Olympic camp in Calgary. He wants to take his time, but the Oilers captain added that his main focus is winning in Edmonton.
"I have every intention to win in Edmonton," McDavid said on Thursday, via NHL.com. "It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada."
McDavid also mentioned that he will go through everything, including discussions with his family and agent.
"We're going through it slowly," McDavid said.
After Edmonton's Stanley Cup finals loss in June, McDavid pointed to his checklist in contract negotiations with the team.
"Winning would be at the top of the list," McDavid said, via Sportsnet. "If I feel there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem."
McDavid is expected to earn the highest annual salary in NHL history in his next contract.
