NHL insider sparks speculation over Connor McDavid’s Oilers future, shares ‘real possibility’ around contract delay

Connor McDavid’s contract future with the Edmonton Oilers is drawing attention again, with TSN's Ryan Rishaug reporting that not signing before the season is possible. The star center signed an eight-year $100 million contract in 2017, and he will become an unrestricted free agent after next season. McDavid has been eligible to sign an extension since July 1.

Ad

Rishaug posted on X that the situation is more likely to happen that it was a few months ago.

"Lots out there on McDavid right now, I’ll weigh in as well. I believe not signing a deal before the start of the season is a real possibility. More real than perhaps thought by many at the end of the season. That’s why we’re hearing a lot about that option right now," Rishaug tweeteed on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

McDavid missed 15 games last season but still recorded 100 points, reaching the mark for the eighth time in his career. He added 33 points in the playoffs; however, the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup to Florida Panthers. McDavid has already won three Hart Trophies, five scoring titles and a Conn Smythe Trophy in 2024.

Rishaug added that McDavid and his agent, Judd Moldaver, are still considering options.

"That said, I also believe that decision has not been made yet. He and his agent Judd Moldaver continue to weigh options, and it’s still possible he does get something done. Nothing is decided yet," Rishaug tweeted.

Ad

Ryan Rishaug @TSNRyanRishaug Lots out there on McDavid right now, I’ll weigh in as well. I believe not signing a deal before the start of the season is a real possibility. More real than perhaps thought by many at the end of the season. That’s why we’re hearing a lot about that option right now. That

Ad

The Oilers' training camp will start on Sept. 17, and they will begin the next season on Oct. 8. However, McDavid hasn't given a timeline.

Connor McDavid's comments on contract extension with Oilers

Connor McDavid spoke last week at Hockey Canada’s Olympic camp in Calgary. He wants to take his time, but the Oilers captain added that his main focus is winning in Edmonton.

Ad

"I have every intention to win in Edmonton," McDavid said on Thursday, via NHL.com. "It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada."

McDavid also mentioned that he will go through everything, including discussions with his family and agent.

"We're going through it slowly," McDavid said.

After Edmonton's Stanley Cup finals loss in June, McDavid pointed to his checklist in contract negotiations with the team.

Ad

"Winning would be at the top of the list," McDavid said, via Sportsnet. "If I feel there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem."

McDavid is expected to earn the highest annual salary in NHL history in his next contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama