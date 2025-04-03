NHL insider speaks out on concerns around Anthony Stolarz as Maple Leafs' starting goalie due to playoff inexperience

NHL insider Mike Johnson discounted concerns about the relative playoff inexperience of Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalie Anthony Stolarz. The netminder was part of the Florida Panthers last year when they won the Stanley Cup, but his playoff debut remains the only game he has played in the postseason.

While appearing as a guest on Thursday’s edition of TSN’s “First Up” podcast, the analyst agreed that playoff experience was extremely important for goalies. He also said that 31-year-old Stolarz would adapt to the postseason quickly.

“The game, I don't think, changes nearly as much for a goalie as it does for the players,” Johnson said. “The commitment to physicality, the time and space, all that stuff for the players, which is drastically different. Like, guys aren't shooting the puck harder in the playoffs, right? That kind of stuff doesn't happen for goaltenders; the game is closer to the regular season.” [7:20]

The Maple Leafs secured their playoff qualification on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over close rivals, the Florida Panthers. Stolarz made 29 saves on the night; John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies scored for the Leafs.

“We just stuck with it. I don’t know what the scoring chances were, but it seemed like a low-event game, not a lot of space out there and kind of grinded away,” Marner said via NHL.com. “I thought we had a good first, I don’t think we had the best second but we just stuck with it.

“It’s great (to clinch). Obviously, that’s the goal at the start of the year, so that’s great but we have to finish out these games though. Still a lot on the line.”

The Leafs took their first step towards breaking a record winless streak in the Stanley Cup. The team last lifted the trophy 56 seasons ago.

Anthony Stolarz opens up about playoff challenge with Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz spoke to reporters after the game about making sure the Maple Leafs’ goal was kept secure while also praising the performance of his opposite number with the Florida Panthers, Sergei Bobrovsky.

“At the end of the day my job is to stop the puck, and you look down and (Bobrovsky) is making save after save so I kind of knew that I have to dial it in, but it’s going to be like that every night as we get closer and closer to playoffs,” Stolarz said.

“Teams are fighting for position, their goalies are going to be on and you’re going to have to match them and I’m up to that challenge.”

The Leafs will be hoping for a better playoff run this season after losing in the first round last year.

