NHL insider speculates Leafs lineup changes, splitting up Auston Matthews & Mitch Marner for Game 5 against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves tied 2-2 with the Florida Panthers after dropping both games on the road. With the series shifting back to Toronto for Game 5, there is speculation that coach Craig Berube may split up his star duo of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Matthews has struggled to produce this series, registering just three points. Marner has fared slightly better with four points, but the Panthers have still largely kept their production in check.

NHL insider Chris Johnston said (via FirstUp1050 radio):

"You know, in some ways that's almost a bigger decision, I think, because obviously, they've just been so familiar together."

Matthews and Marner have played on the same line for majority of their time in Toronto under Berube. While line changes can spark new chemistry, they also bring risk. Johnston added:

“They've had some success together in this playoffs, but, you know, not the last couple of games, you know, down in Florida was, there was not a lot to going for them offensively. "

Berube will weigh whether shuffling up the lines is worth disrupting his stars' familiarity. Johnston said:

"Matthews and Marner have played together pretty much under Craig Berube for most of the 98% of the time that they were both healthy and in the lineup this season."

Of course, any initial changes wouldn't need to be permanent. As Johnston noted, Berube could:

"start a game with it and change back, if you if you don't like the way things are going."

With the series hanging in the balance, all eyes will be on Berube's lineup decisions for the crucial Game 5 in Toronto.

NHL analyst Craig Button's take on Auston Matthews's performance

NHL analyst Craig Button offered his perspective on Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews's struggles to score goals on TSN's Jay Onrait Show.

Button acknowledged that while Matthews contributes in many ways beyond just scoring, his lack of goal-scoring has been a concern.

Specifically, Button pointed out that Matthews' shot velocity is down nearly 10 mph compared to previous seasons.

“That's like a fastball pitcher losing speed on his fastball," Button said. "Maybe he can't score in the same way he did with the velocity. … You may have to think about changing some things up. Maybe use him as a decoy. Maybe use him in a different way."

To help spark Auston Matthews, Button proposed the Maple Leafs get creative with his positioning to manufacture more favorable matchups and opportunities.

Button suggested using Matthews as a decoy or deploying him at the point on the power play, like the Washington Capitals have done with Alex Ovechkin. Button believes the Leafs need to explore new ways to unleash Matthews's scoring touch.

