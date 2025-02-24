NHL insider speculates Mikko Rantanen's interest in playing with Auston Matthews could 'close door' for $65,408,000 Leafs star

NHL insider Darren Dreger discussed how Mikko Rantanen’s free agency plans could affect Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs. On Monday's episode of the "First Up" podcast, Dreger said Rantanen is interested in playing with Auston Matthews, which could impact Marner’s options.

"Mikko Rantanen is an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and he is interested in playing with Auston Matthews or another top free agent," Dreger said. "Then the door can all of a sudden close for Mitch Marner as well. I think it's right. Did I see that Mitch and his wife are expecting? I saw that on Instagram. So he's got a developing family that he has to consider here as well."

Marner is in the final year of his six-year, $65.4 million contract with a cap hit of $10.9 million per season. Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving may push for contract talks soon. Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, often takes top players to free agency to get the best deal. But waiting too long could leave Marner with fewer choices, especially if Toronto looks at signing Rantanen.

Rantanen was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes in late January. He is in the last year of his six-year, $55.5 million contract and could test free agency for a new deal.

Marner has been a top playmaker for Toronto this season, with 16 goals and 55 assists in 56 games. His goal total is lower, but his playmaking is important to the Leafs, especially on a line with goal scorer Auston Matthews.

Rantanen has done well this season, recording 26 goals and 41 assists in 56 games. With the trade deadline coming up, the Maple Leafs must decide how to build their roster.

Elliotte Friedman predicted Mikko Rantanen's contract numbers

The Carolina Hurricanes traded for Mikko Rantanen in January and hope to sign him to a long-term deal. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said other teams are waiting for Carolina’s decision before making their moves.

On his "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman estimated Rantanen’s next contract could be around $100 million.

"Now the $100 million, it makes sense because if you look at seven times 14, which you would think he'd be, the most he could get as an unrestricted free agent is 98 so it makes a lot of sense for the hurricanes to make sure they're above that," Friedman said.

If signed, Rantanen’s contract would be one of the highest in the NHL. It would put him near Auston Matthews, who earns $13.2 million per year, and Leon Draisaitl, who makes $14 million annually.

