NHL insider spills the tea on Jackson Blake's 'interesting' $45M extension with Hurricanes ahead of new CBA changes

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake’s eight-year, $45 million contract extension caught the attention of notable NHL insider Frank Seravalli.In an appearance on B/R Open Ice published on July 29, Seravalli explained why Blake’s extension this summer would be outlawed under the terms of the next CBA.Seravalli discussed:“It's got a really interesting structure. Yes, this is one of those structures that's going to be outlawed in the next CBA for two different reasons.”Servalli expounded on the reasons by stating:“One, the maximum term of a new contract extension moving forward will be seven years, as opposed to eight and two. The NHL has gotten rid of deferred salary in the next collective bargaining agreement, which means that the $19.3 million that Jackson Blake deferred till after the contract is over will have interest attached to it. Well, that won't be possible either.”The way Jackson Blake’s contract extension was drafted allowed the Hurricanes to take advantage of the current market conditions before they change next summer. That situation explains why the Hurricanes were eager to extend Blake this summer.While the Hurricanes could have waited till next summer to get a deal done, they wanted to “buy the best year of Jackson Blake,” as Seravalli pointed out.The Hurricanes hope their bet on Blake will pay off in the long run. If so, this contract could look like a steal down the road.Jackson Blake just scratching the surface of what he can beBlake held his own in the Canes' 15 playoff games this past season - Source: ImagnHurricanes GM Eric Tulsky had nothing by praise for Jackson Blake. In a July 25 piece in the Raleigh News and Observer, Tulsky was quoted as stating the following about the 21-year-old forward:“Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be. His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team’s culture and we’re excited about his future with our club.”As the article noted, Blake won a spot in the Hurricanes’ lineup, gaining the trust of head coach Rod Brind’Amour. That trust is what prompted the Hurricanes to lock up the promising young forward for the maximum time allowed.The former fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft will be looking to follow up his strong rookie season with an even better sophomore season. He’s got a place carved out for him in the Hurricanes’ lineup. Unless he has a terrible training camp, there’s no reason to believe that Blake won’t be in the Hurricanes’ Opening Night lineup.