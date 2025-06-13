NHL insider suggests a unique selling point Maple Leafs should use to land Brad Marchand in free agency, and its not just an overpay

NHL insider Nick Kypreos has a unique idea for how the Toronto Maple Leafs could land star winger Brad Marchand in free agency this summer.

In an opinion article published Thursday in the Toronto Star, Kypreos suggested the Leafs sell Marchand on more than just money and term when bidding for his services.

Marchand is set to become an unrestricted free agent after helping the Florida Panthers make the Stanley Cup Final. With Mitch Marner likely leaving Toronto, the Leafs will have cap space to make a big splash.

"Someone is going to offer Marchand between $8 million and $9 million on a multi-year deal. With Mitch Marner expected to walk out the door and a ton of cap space coming off the books, the Leafs should get to the front of the line." said Kypreos.

While some may see that as an overpay, Kypreos argues no team needs a player of Marchand's caliber more than Toronto right now. If it takes overpaying to get him, so be it.

But the real selling point Kypreos proposed was offering Marchand the chance to be part of the Leafs organization long-term.

"If Marchand needs further convincing to come to Toronto, the Leafs should sell him on being part of the organization for the next 20 years with a job in the front office after he’s done playing." Kypreos added.

Kypreos believes Marchand is the type of tone-setting player who could transform the culture in Toronto. It remains to be seen if Marchand will take the bait, but Kypreos makes a compelling case for why the Leafs should push hard to land him.

Nick Kypreos thinks Brad Marchand "more valuable" to the Leafs

Nick Kypreos believes Brad Marchand’s presence and experience alone could transform the Leafs' locker room culture and chemistry. He added that Marchand's experience playing in high-pressure playoff situations would benefit young stars in the Leafs.

"What makes Marchand more valuable to the Leafs than anybody else is what he brings off the ice. While Chris Tanev came in and helped Toronto’s culture take a step forward this season, Marchand is a guy who will take Auston Matthews and William Nylander to another level." Kypreos said.

Additionally, Kypreos feels Brad Marchand would provide invaluable mentoring to the Leafs' younger prospects like Matthew Knies and Easton Cowan.

