NHL insider urges Maple Leafs to 'let go' of Mitch Marner after another playoff failure - "Going to cost a fortune"

After the Toronto Maple Leafs's 6-1 Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, many questions have come up about forward Mitch Marner's future with the team. NHL insider Bryan Hayes spoke about this in a TSN video posted on YouTube on Monday. He said that the Leafs need to make real changes this offseason.

Hayes started by talking about Marner. He said the forward has been great in the regular season but not as strong in big playoff games.

"Mitch Marner, the local kid so much promise, drafted and developed," Hayes said, [0:22]. "He showed up. He was a wizard on the ice. He's been unbelievable throughout the regular season, in very good at times during the playoffs, but in the biggest games, it just hasn't been there for him."

Bryan Hayes added that Mitch Marner was seen as the local star who could help bring success to Toronto. But after nine seasons, that promise has not turned into playoff results.

"It just never played out that way for Mitch Marner," Hayes said. "And something's got to change with the core pieces..."

"Well, Austin, Matthews, and William Nylander, they're not going anywhere. They're locked up. The team is committed to them. The team tried to commit to Marner. He chose not to do that. Now they need to shake his hand and let him go."

Hayes believes the Leafs should move on from Marner now instead of signing him to another big contract. He explained that the team can’t keep spending so much on just a few players and needs to find a good balance, considering Marner’s next contract would be expensive (around 13 million per annum).

"They've got to have tangible change to the core players, Hayes said. "And ultimately, Mitch Marner represents that the most you can't continue to spend this much money on three or four players. And if Marner were to stay, it's going to cost a fortune.

"... Nine years in pro sports is an eternity. It's time for Mitch Marner to move on, and I think that's in the best interest of the team"

Mitch Marner has one year left on his six-year, $65.4 million deal. If he doesn’t sign an extension, he will be a free agent in the upcoming summer.

Mitch Marner wants to stay with the Maple Leafs

During Game 7, some fans at Scotiabank Arena booed Mitch Marner. Others threw jerseys on the ice in frustration. Despite the criticism, Marner had a strong regular season for the Toronto Maple Leafs (a career-high 102 points). He has scored over 90 points in four different seasons. But in the playoffs, he has not made the same impact. The Leafs have only won two playoff rounds since 2004.

Marner talked about his time with the Maple Leafs, looking emotional.

“It’s meant everything," Marner said. "You know, maybe a risky pick on a small kid from Toronto, and I’ve been forever grateful to wear this Maple Leaf and be a part of this — with some of the great legends here — and to wear this jersey. I’ve never taken a day for granted and have always, always loved it.”

So far, the Toronto Maple Leafs have not announced any decisions about Marner. But after another early playoff exit, many believe big changes are coming.

