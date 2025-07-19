NHL insider urges Penguins to 'rip off the band-aid' to 'sneak in' as wild card team for 2025-26 NHL playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs for the third straight year after finishing with a 34-36-12 record last season. This is their longest playoff drought since 2006. Now, with another disappointing year, questions about the team's future have started to grow.

On Bleacher Report's livestream on YouTube on Tuesday, NHL insider Frank Seravalli gave his opinion on what the Penguins should do next.

“No one is sitting here thinking that the Penguins are going to be a playoff team or a cup contender,” he said (Timestamp: 13:20).

Still, he mentioned there is a small chance they could grab a wild card spot. He explained how that could happen.

“If you told me that they all had lights out seasons and Tristan Jarry reverted to form and maybe you could build a case that they could sneak in as an eighth place team, as a wild card team,” Seravalli said.

Seravalli said that this outcome seems far-fetched. Jarry had a rough season, finishing with a .893 save percentage and being sent to the AHL twice.

Seravalli then pointed out what the team really needs to do.

“The sooner that they can rip off the band-aid and begin to strip this down and rebuild this roster,” he said.

He believes the team has waited too long to make big changes.

Right now, Pittsburgh leans heavily on its top line. Sidney Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, remains their most dependable player. He led the team with 91 points in 80 games this season and continues to produce at a high level. Crosby is signed through the 2026–27 season, but even with his strong play, he can't carry the team alone.

Sidney Crosby said Penguins’ playoff miss was painful

In April, Sidney Crosby spoke after the Penguins missed the playoffs for the third year in a row. He walked into an empty locker room to gather his things.

“It’s not a fun feeling when other teams are playing and you’re going home,” Crosby said (according to NHL.com).

The Penguins haven’t won a playoff series since 2018, and Crosby made it clear the team needs to put in more effort.

“We’ve got to find a way to get back there,” he said. ... “That’s part of what [stings] about losing.”

He added that the team must take full responsibility.

Crosby still plays with longtime teammates Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. They are also in their late 30s. Crosby said every player, no matter the age, must prove themselves.

“Regardless of your age, you have to prove yourself,” he said.

Now, Sidney Crosby is training for the 2025–26 season, staying focused and ready for what comes next.

