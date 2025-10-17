NHL insiders drop bold take on Connor Bedard, Macklin Celebrini odds of making Team Canada for 2026 Olympics

On Friday, TSN insiders Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun discussed whether Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini could make Team Canada’s roster. The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Italy from February 11 to 22. The men’s hockey games will be held in Milan and Cortina.
During the discussion, Dreger said there is a real chance for Connor Bedard to be considered.
"I feel like there has to be a chance," Dreger said about Bedard. "I think that you have to allow the possibility for a young guy with this sort of skill pedigree to play his way into that conversation. I think this is like a 29th multi point game for Conor Bedard."
Bedard’s steady scoring and confidence have kept him on the radar for Team Canada.
"He's gotta be in the conversation." Dreger added.
Pierre LeBrun agreed and said he spoke with Team Canada’s general manager, Doug Armstrong, about both players. Armstrong confirmed that Connor Bedard and Celebrini were invited to the Olympic camp in Calgary because they could make the team, not just for experience.
"I asked Doug Armstrong specifically about Bedard and Celebrini," LeBrun said. "... And there are a couple things that the team Canada GM said. One is that they didn't invite those two kids to Calgary for the Olympic camp, because they are future stars are on Team Canada, or whatever, they invited them because they think they can make a team."
LeBrun said Armstrong believes that if either player performs well in the first two months, they have a real chance.
"No, if one of these kids makes Team Canada for Milan, it's because they think they can be a player in that tournament, is what Armstrong said," LeBrun said. "And I think they're getting a real look at- use Armstrong's words, if either Bedard or Celebrini pop, that was the word he used 'pop' in the opening two months of the season, they have a legit chance."
Connor Bedard has a higher chance compared to Celebrini so far
Connor Bedard has started the 2025-26 season with two goals and four assists in five games. He is averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game. Bedard continues to improve his playmaking and offensive awareness after registering 67 points last season. His strong start supports his case for an Olympic roster spot.
Meanwhile, Macklin Celebrini has three assists in his first three games with San Jose Sharks. He is averaging about 21 minutes of ice time per game and has shown good passing and decision-making for his age. His early consistency could help him earn a look from Team Canada.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama