NHL insiders speculate whether Sidney Crosby should take Penguins' coaching role following Dan Muse's hiring

Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby will be playing under a new coach in the 2025-26 NHL season. Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas made the announcement on Wednesday that Dan Muse will replace Mike Sullivan. He left the team in April after nearly 10 years, winning two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. Sullivan is now with the New York Rangers.

Muse is 42 years old and has spent the last few years as an assistant coach. He will lead a team that still includes stars like Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. Crosby is signed through 2027, Letang through 2028 and Malkin is entering the last year of his contract.

After the hiring, NHL insiders discussed Crosby’s future role on the “32 Thoughts” podcast.

“So long as he remains in Pittsburgh, does he start to carry the unofficial player-coach title?” Kyle Bukauskas said on Thursday.

He noted Crosby’s close relationship with Sullivan and how involved Crosby is in team strategy.

Elliotte Friedman responded with a mix of humor and insight.

“The only reason I’m going to say no, Kyle, is that I think if you went to Sidney Crosby and said, ‘I see you more as a player-coach than anything else right now,’" Friedman said. "You might get stuffed into a trash can.”

Friedman made it clear that Crosby is still focused on playing.

“I struggle to find situations where Sidney Crosby would be angry enough to stuff you into a garbage bag," Friedman said. "But this might be it. That suggestion might do it.”

Friedman added that this move will bring more attention to Crosby’s opinion on the team’s direction.

“This is going to lead to another round of, ‘What does Crosby think of this?’” Friedman said. “Are you sure? We know you’re loyal. We know you care about the Penguins as much as you care about anything. But are you sure?”

Despite the questions, Friedman believes Crosby remains committed.

“I feel he’s loyal to the logo,” Friedman said. “I can’t think of Crosby as a player-coach. I still think of him as an incredibly driven guy who wants to win more.”

Connor McDavid reacts to Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby comparisons

Connor McDavid is not paying attention to comparisons to Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby. McDavid lost in the Stanley Cup Final last year, just like Gretzky in 1983 and Crosby in 2008. Both legends came back to win the next year, and McDavid has the same chance this year.

"I see, obviously, the parallels that everyone wants to write about," McDavid said on Tuesday, via USA Today."At the end of the day, this is a different story. Different teams, different group. Just excited to have another kick at the can here. That's all."

McDavid is focused on helping the Oilers win the championship for the first time since 1990.

