  • NHL legend Mark Messier makes feelings known about $20,000,000 Stars forward after his hat-trick seals Game 4 win over Jets 

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified May 14, 2025 06:45 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
Former NHL forward Mark Messier praised Mikael Granlund for his hat trick (Source: Imagn)

Mikael Granlund scored all three goals for the Dallas Stars in their 3-1 Game 4 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Two of his goals came on the power play. It was the first playoff hat trick of his career. Granlund also delivered six hits and played strong on both ends of the ice.

Former NHL forward Mark Messier praised Granlund’s effort in Game 4. He said on "SportsCenter" that Granlund played a full 200-foot game and did everything the team needed.

"Everything. (He played) a complete game - finishes checks, blocked shots, scored three goals," Messier said. "His 200-foot game was just amazing tonight. Winnipeg game-planned around a Finnish player, but they got the wrong Finnish player tonight."
(from 0:55 mark onwards)

youtube-cover
Messier added that Winnipeg focused on the wrong Finnish player, a nod to Mikko Rantanen, who has scored two hat-tricks in this postseason.

The 33-year-old, Granlund has now earned seven points in 11 playoff games this year. Five of those points came in his last two games. He also has 15 shots on goal, 20 hits, 10 blocked shots, and a plus-2 rating. Granlund is in the final year of a $20 million contract he signed with the Nashville Predators. Dallas acquired him and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 1.

Granlund has played on the top line recently. His strong play has helped the Stars take a 3-1 series lead.

Dallas Stars head coach praises Mikael Granlund's leadership

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer also praised Granlund postgame.

"...The thing about him is - what he does on the ice is one thing but the guy oozes leadership," DeBoer said. "Our Finnish group there, he's kind of the elder statesman of that group. He's won internationally. He's got a lot of respect amongst that group of guys and he really is fantastic leadership."
(from 0:57 mark onwards)

youtube-cover
The Fins' first goal came at 8:36 of the first period on a power play. Granlund scored again at 17:52 of the second period on a 2-on-1 rush. He completed the hat trick at 7:23 of the third period on another power play.

While Mikael Granlund may not lead in scoring every night, his Game 4 effort stood out. With his contract ending, Granlund is giving Dallas strong playoff value, and this could push the Stars to give him an extension.

Abhilasha Aditi

Edited by Veer Badani
