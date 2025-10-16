NHL players issued fair warning ahead of 2026 Milan Olympic games - "Everything is not going to be right"

NHL players were told to expect simple living conditions at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The men’s hockey tournament will run from February 11 to 22 in Milan and Cortina. Players were informed that the Milan-Cortina Games will not offer the luxury they enjoy in the NHL. They will stay in enhanced dorms, face long bus rides, and deal with security delays. According to The Athletic, Team Canada’s Chef de Mission, Jennifer Heil, said, “Everything is not going to be right.”These conditions are common for the Olympics but new for most NHL players. Many will play at the Games for the first time since the league’s last appearance in 2014.Additionally, there are some delays at the new Santagiulia Arena, the main hockey venue. A planned test event was canceled there because construction is behind schedule. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said he is concerned, saying it's the international body's responsibility.&quot;It’s the IOC’s responsibility,&quot; Bettman said to The Athletic on Wednesday. &quot;We’re invited guests, but they know of our concerns, and we’re expecting that they’re going to make good on all the promises to have a facility that is, from a competitive standpoint, first class.&quot;Players who have played in the past know the experience will be different from their NHL routines. But for the new ones, they will have to adjust to simple housing, travel issues, and tighter schedules.Despite challenges, excitement remains strong for the return of NHL players to the international stage. Fans look forward to seeing the world’s best compete again in Milan and Cortina.Analyst thinks Patrick Kane could play in 2026 OlympicsNHL analyst Paul Bissonnette discussed Patrick Kane’s chances of making Team USA for the 2026 Olympics. Kane wants to play in Italy but must earn his spot. On the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Bissonnette highlighted Kane’s three-point game against Toronto. He said if Kane plays with energy all season, Team USA should consider him.&quot;If Patrick Kane has that type of pep in his step all season long, leading up to the Olympics, they (Team USA) definitely have to consider taking him,&quot; Bissonnette said. &quot;...I don't know if I'm just seeing, maybe I hit the fast-forward button by accident on my remote control. He looked like the Patrick Kane of the past.&quot;Kane, 36, played for Team USA in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. He has three Stanley Cups and a silver medal. The tournament is potentially going to be his last chance of playing in an international tournament for his country.