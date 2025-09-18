NHL players have their say on league abolishing dress code in new CBA - "I don’t agree with it"

The NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement will end the long-standing dress code beginning in the 2026-27 season. Players will no longer have to wear suits and ties on game days, as the league removed the rule. Instead, they can choose what they want to wear, as long as it fits modern fashion standards.
"Clubs are not permitted to propose any rules concerning player dress code," the rule reads, via NHL.com.
Players have different views on the change. Some like the idea of freedom, while others prefer to keep things as they are.
“I’m still wearing suits," a Western Conference forward said on Thursday, via The Athletic. "It’s part of your routine. What am I going to do with them? Just keep them in closet?”
Some believe wearing a suit on game day makes it feel special and makes it look professional, including another Western Conference forward.
“I like to wear suits," the forward said. "We’re professionals. It’s not that hard.”
San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini explained why he likes the suit-and-tie look.
“It’s just business,” Celebrini said.
Practical reasons also came up.
“For the road, it’s so much easier when you don’t have to carry the suits around,” an Eastern Conference defenseman said.
The rule might not change hockey culture rimmediately, but it gives players more choices. For the first time, it will be up to them.
Frank Seravalli's report on NHL's new CBA's playoff salary cap
NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported on Sept. 2 that the league and the NHLPA moved up the playoff salary cap rule. It was planned for 2026-27 but will now start in 2025-26. Teams must follow the cap during the playoffs.
"The league and NHLPA have agreed to a rolling implementation schedule for CBA changes," Seravalli tweeted. "Among them: the new playoff salary cap system will come into effect this season for the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs."
This closes the long-term injured reserve loophole, and will also affect the trade deadline as teams can no longer add expensive players. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman previously said that the new CBA gives stability and clarity.
"It gives everybody a sense of stability, a sense of certainty," Bettman said in June, via NHL.com. "... Will continue to fuel the growth that we've seen."
The new CBA runs from 2026 to 2030, and it will support steady growth across the league.
