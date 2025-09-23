NHL rumor: Kirill Kaprizov "embarrassed, disappointed" by leak of him rejecting Wild's record-breaking $128M extension

Elliotte Friedman has weighed in on Kirill Kaprizov turning down the Minnesota Wild’s record-setting $128 million extension offer.Kaprizov is heading into the final year of his five-year, $45 million deal. Reports surfaced earlier that the Wild had put an eight-year, $128 million contract on the table, one that would have been the richest in league history, but Kaprizov declined.Speaking on NHL Tonight, Friedman discussed the situation. He noted that Wild owner Craig Leopold publicly stated the team would do “whatever it takes” to re-sign Kaprizov, while agent Paul Theofanous has a track record of securing massive deals.“And I've kind of wondered if what this was all about was seeing how far the Wild were willing to go and what could possibly they get to here in terms of a number,&quot; Friedman said.&quot;Now, I think Kaprizov was a little bit embarrassed and a little bit disappointed that the news got out that he turned down 8 x 16. And I've wondered what the effect that will have on the rest of the negotiations.&quot;Kirill Kaprizov played just 41 games last season due to injury, but still managed 25 goals and 31 assists.The winger is fully healthy now and has been a full participant throughout training camp. However, he didn’t make the trip to Winnipeg for the Wild’s 3-2 OT win against the Jets in their preseason opener on Sunday.He also won’t be traveling with the team to Dallas for Tuesday night’s 7 p.m. preseason matchup against the Stars.Kirill Kaprizov on his contract extension with the Minnesota WildKirill Kaprizov made it clear he isn’t rushing contract talks, saying there’s plenty of time to work out a new deal to stay with the Wild. For now, his focus is squarely on the 2025-26 season.Speaking after the first on-ice session of training camp on Thursday, Kaprizov said,&quot;You guys know I like Minny and everyone knows this. We have a lot of time (to sign). It's just 2025 and it's one more year I have. I just want to play hockey and focus and win some games and go into (the Stanley Cup Playoffs) and win there. Just focus on this now.&quot; (per NHL.com)He also noted that his agent, Paul Theofanous, is handling discussions with GM Bill Guerin and the team, while his responsibility is to prepare and perform on the ice.