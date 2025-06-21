NHL Rumors: $1.25B franchise expected to 'push all chips into the pot' for Mitch Marner as Maple Leafs' interest remains unclear

On the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman mentioned that teams are already preparing to meet with Mitch Marner starting July 1. The Carolina Hurricanes are one of them, per the NHL insider.
Friedman reported that the Leafs were offered to hold talks with Marner, but it’s unclear if the team will take the meeting. He also mentioned that the Hurricanes are expected to go all-in for Marner.
“I got pushback on the idea Marner could opt for a four-year deal giving him another payday at age 32, but a few teams said they’d heard about it. Lots of twists and turns on this file over the next two weeks,” he said.
“Barring a sudden change in philosophy, Carolina is expected to push all chips into the pot. I’m watching Vegas, with several of their Western Conference brethren pushing hard."
He also explained that the meetings will probably happen online unless teams travel to Toronto. Marner might also visit one or two teams before deciding. Friedman mentioned that some teams won’t wait long and might ask for a quick answer. If he can’t decide fast, they will move on to their backup plans.
The Panthers can be a fit for Mitch Marner per Jeff Marek
While multiple teams are expected to make offers for Mitch Marner, his final decision will depend on salary and team fit. One possible destination being discussed is the Florida Panthers. NHL Insider Jeff Marek believes the Panthers may have cap space due to some key players becoming free agents.
During the latest episode of “The Sheet with Jeff Marek”, Marek mentioned that Marner showed better chemistry when playing alongside Sam Bennett during the Four Nations tournament. He suggested that Marner and Auston Matthews are too similar in playing style, but a linemate like Bennett could bring out a different and more effective side of Marner.
“I think anybody that watched those two at the Four Nations said, ‘Oh, man, there's something there,’” Marek said. “And when you throw in the state tax situation, and eight equals 10 or nine, equals 12 or 11.5 or whatever works out to be, I don't know that it will be outlandish to speculate or wonder about if the Florida Panthers.”
Marek pointed out the tax benefits of playing in Florida, which could help the Panthers offer a strong financial deal. He mentioned that a lineup shift, such as Brad Marchand going to Dallas and Aaron Ekblad leaving for Utah, could open space for Marner to join the Panthers, provided Bennett re-signs as well.
