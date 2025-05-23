NHL Rumors: $27,300,000 Flames star high on Senators' radar following Nick Jensen's surgery

The Ottawa Senators have their sights set on Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson following news that Senators blueliner Nick Jensen underwent surgery on Monday.

Ad

Jensen had a procedure in New York to address a lower-body injury, with the surgery reportedly going as planned. However, it remains unclear how long Jensen's recovery will take.

At the exit interview, Jensen expressed optimism that he would be ready for the start of training camp in September, but the Senators appear to be exploring options to shore up their defensive corps regardless.

According to hockey insider David Pagnotta, the Senators are looking to add a top-four, right-shot defenseman with mobility and offensive ability.

Ad

Trending

“Even with him (Jensen) back in the lineup at the start of the season, they still want to shore up that right slot position, bringing somebody mobile that has a little bit of offense to him,” Pagnotta said on The Fourth Period's The Latest. (5:18 onwards)

“Rasmus Anderson is a guy to watch out of Calgary entering the final year of his contract, those negotiations don't go well. The flames will try to move him in and around the draft. So that's somebody that's high on Ottawa's list."

Ad

Ad

Pagnotta highlighted Andersson as a potential trade target for the Senators, particularly if contract talks with the Flames hit a snag.

Andersson, who has one year left on his current $27,300,000 contract, could become a key option for Ottawa around the NHL Draft if a long-term extension in Calgary appears unlikely.

Ottawa Senators’ interest in Rasmus Andersson

Rasmus Andersson has spent his entire nine-year NHL career with the Flames after being selected in 2015 second round. This past season, he had 11 goals, 20 assists and 31 points while playing nearly 22 minutes per game.

Ad

"We'll see kind of where they end up going but they've got some cap space they want to build off of the success this season and strengthen their roster.... Wouldn't be surprised if they narrow something down," David Pagnotta added.

The Senators secured the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference this season to earn a playoff berth but were eliminated in the opening round by the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama