NHL Rumors: Analyst floats Maple Leafs as prime landing spot for Connor McDavid if he exits Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have emerged as a top option for Connor McDavid if he leaves the Edmonton Oilers. McDavid is in the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract, with a $12.5 million cap hit. The idea of him playing for his hometown team has drawn attention, especially in Toronto.

On Monday's First Up, analysts Matt Cauz and Carlo Colaiacovo discussed McDavid potentially joining the Maple Leafs. Colaiacovo said:

“It would be a dream come true to play for his hometown team … I think Toronto has to be very high up on the list of teams that he would leave Edmonton to go to.” [36:54 onwards]

Cauz added that the Maple Leafs have strong goaltending and top forwards like Auston Matthews and William Nylander, making it an attractive option. He said:

“The problem with the Maple Leafs has always been too much top-heavy talent … Now I think there's less criticism about it when you have Connor McDavid, because at least McDavid performs in the playoffs in the end.”

McDavid has said winning is his main focus. In a September 4 interview with TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, he said:

“It’s not about trying to make the most amount of money … It’s about winning. It’s about winning over and over again and that’s my priority.”

McDavid also explained that any contract decision would balance his personal security with the team’s ability to compete.

Bob Stauffer says Connor McDavid remains focused on Oilers, not Toronto

On Wednesday, Oilers insider Bob Stauffer pushed back on Toronto speculation. He pointed out that the Maple Leafs have not reached a Stanley Cup Final since 1967.

“Sometimes there’s not a lot of logic in Toronto, or in the province of Ontario,” he said. “Some might say their premier, who is a Conservative, is really a Liberal.

"Their mayor is, I don’t even know what to describe with the mayor, but certainly interesting. And these days, not too safe, but it’s okay. Go dump your bottle of booze to show how tough you are.”

Last season, McDavid scored 26 goals and 74 assists for 100 points, ranking sixth in the NHL. In the playoffs, he had seven goals and 26 assists for 33 points, averaging over 24 minutes per game.

Despite these strong numbers, the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup Final to Florida for the second straight year.

