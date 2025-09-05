"Not a lot of logic in Toronto" - Oilers insider blasts Maple Leafs media over Connor McDavid contract reportage

Connor McDavid’s contract status has drawn plenty of attention, but much of the talk has come from outside Edmonton. The Oilers captain has said he wants to take his time before deciding on his future. He made it clear in August that his focus is on winning with the team, while also aiming to represent Canada at the 2026 Olympics.

However, some analysts in Toronto suggested that Edmonton may not be on track with him. That idea did not sit well with Oilers insider Bob Stauffer.

Speaking with announcer Brenden Escott, Stauffer pushed back at the Maple Leafs-driven speculation, highlighting that they have not reached a Stanley Cup Final since 1967. Stauffer suggested that some people in Toronto, where McDavid grew up, would like nothing more than to see him return home.

He also criticized the tone coming from Toronto, saying that there is often an “air of superiority” in how some view hockey outside their city.

“Sometimes there’s not a lot of logic in Toronto, or in the province of Ontario," Stauffer said Wednesday, via the Edmonton Journal.

"Some might say their premier, who is a Conservative, is really a Liberal. Their mayor is, I don’t even know what to describe with the mayor, but certainly interesting. And these days, not too safe, but it’s okay. Go dump your bottle of booze to show how tough you are.”

McDavid’s is signed to an eight-year $100 million contract that runs through the 2025-26 season, and will become an unrestricted free agent when it ends. He has repeated that he will go through the process slowly with his family and agent. McDavid wants the Oilers to remain focused and avoid distractions as they prepare for another run.

Connor McDavid talked about his potential extension with Oilers

After the captain's skate on Thursday, Connor McDavid talked about his future with the Edmonton Oilers. He emphasized that he still has strong confidence in the team and explained the delay is about finding a fair deal.

"My confidence in this team this year has never been higher," McDavid said, via TSN.

Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson said the team is not worried about McDavid’s contract.

"I know there are sort of lots of commentary on the fact that Connor is not yet signed and why he hasn’t signed yet," Jackson said on Wednesday, via Oilers Now. "We’re not nervous about it."

For now, McDavid is focused on wanting to improve, play at the Olympics and keep leading Edmonton.

