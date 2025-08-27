Connor McDavid shares big update on potential Oilers contract extension - "All options are on the table"

Connor McDavid's eight-year, $100 million contract will expire after the upcoming season. He is eligible to discuss and sign an extension since July 1, but it's taking a while to get inked. He spoke about his impending contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers at Hockey Canada’s Olympic orientation camp on Wednesday. There, he was asked about the contract extension during the media session.&quot;Yeah, not even a softball Olympic question for me to start with, but that's okay,&quot; McDavid joked.McDavid said his main goal is to win the Stanley Cup with Edmonton. He made it clear that he leans more towards signing an extension with the Oilers.&quot;Right into it,&quot; McDavid said. &quot;I said at the end of June that I had every intention to take my time with it, and I still feel the same way. I want to take my time and go through everything. I have every intention to win in Edmonton. That's my only focus, maybe next to winning the gold medal with Canada, but it is my intention to win there.&quot;However, he also mentioned that he wants to take his time with the decision.&quot;Yeah, I’m taking my time, going through it with my family, my agent, and everybody involved,&quot; McDavid said. &quot;So we're going through it slowly.&quot;If the rumors hold, McDavid is going to sign within the next few weeks. Earlier this month, the &quot;2 Mutts Hockey&quot; podcast shared on X about McDavid's extension timeline:&quot;The plan is to announce the (McDavid's) contract extension before the Captain Skates begin &amp; Training Camp starts.&quot;But when Connor McDavid was asked about the timing of an extension, he didn't disclose it.&quot;I'd say all options are on the table, really,&quot; McDavid said about the timeline of extension. &quot;I don't have a preference either way.&quot;If McDavid signs an extension, Edmonton will be ready to compete for years to come. Other important players in the core include Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Darnell Nurse.Also read: Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson makes confident assertion on Connor McDavid's contract extensionReports about Connor McDavid's contract figureConnor McDavid's potential contract extension is expected to make him the NHL's top earner. His current deal pays him $12.5 million per season, and according to 2 Mutts Hockey's report, it could go as high as $17.5 million per year.&quot;The conversation on AAV has gone from $16M to around $17.5M from what we’ve been told,&quot; they wrote in their X post.Last season, McDavid once again reached the 100-point mark, accomplishing the feat for the eighth time in his career. He scored 26 goals and 74 assists, with a +20 rating. In the playoffs, McDavid added 33 points in 22 games, while averaging over 24 minutes. However, that was not enough to get past the Florida Panthers and lift his first Stanley Cup.