  • NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid's monstrous Oilers extension expected after Team Canada Orientation Camp

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Aug 10, 2025 17:15 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Connor McDavid’s contract extension will happen after the Team Canada Orientation Camp (Source: Imagn)

There are reports that Connor McDavid’s contract extension will happen after the Team Canada Orientation Camp. McDavid is in the last year of his 8-year, $100,000,000 contract, which was paying him $12.5 million per year. He is eligible to sign an extension with the Edmonton Oilers since July 1.

"2 Mutts Hockey" podcast posted on X:

"We are hearing that the contract extension for Connor McDavid will most likely happen after the Team Canada Orientation Camp which is August 26th to the 28th in Calgary. The plan is to announce the contract extension before the Captain Skates begin & Training Camp starts."

The podcast also mentioned that the extension could be either two or four years long. The team knows McDavid won’t sign an eight-year deal this time.

Connor McDavid had a strong 2024–25 season with 100 points in 67 games. He helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final again. But the team lost to the Florida Panthers in six games. McDavid tied Leon Draisaitl for most playoff points with 33.

After the disappointing loss, McDavid said that he is not in a hurry to sign a new deal. He wants to make sure the Oilers have a chance to win.

"Winning is the most important thing," McDavid said. "If I feel there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem.”
The average yearly salary for Connor McDavid’s next contract might be around $17.5 million, reportedly.

"The conversation on AAV has gone from $16M to around $17.5M from what we’ve been told. The Oilers still have other work to do to make sure this extension happens & those things are being worked on over the next 3-4 weeks..." 2 Mutts further mentioned.
So, fans will watch closely as the Oilers try to keep their star. The next season will be very important for everyone.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman's previous statement on Connor McDavid

In June, Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman had said they are ready to talk whenever McDavid is. He had made it clear that McDavid can choose when to start discussions.

"We’re very eager to do that whenever they’re (McDavid's camp) ready," Bowman said, via NHL.com. "I think Connor has earned the right to choose when he wants to get into the details of it, and we’re ready right now, he knows that."

Back then, Bowman was waiting for Connor McDavid and his agent to begin talks. And it seems that a conversation has taken place. Now, getting the contract done will save the Oilers from extra media pressure.

