NHL Rumors: Canucks insider weighs in on Brock Boeser, Pius Suter's contract situation amidst Elliotte Friedman's UFA claim

Vancouver Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal weighed in on the Brock Boeser and Carson Soucy trade speculation, noting that there is no imminent trade for either player at the moment.

During the Tuesday edition of the Donnie and Dhali Show, Dhaliwal elaborated on the ongoing rumors involving both Boeser and Soucy.

Regarding Carson Soucy, Dhaliwal bluntly pointed out:

“Carson Soucy, I talked to his agent his morning, nothing going on. He’s got to approve a trade.”

According to Dhaliwal, the Canucks are not in a position to trade Soucy at this point. Moreover, Soucy has a no-trade clause for the first two years of his current three-year deal. Dhaliwal pointed out that he has not heard of Vancouver asking Soucy to waive his no-trade clause, indicating that he will likely remain with the team for now.

As for Boeser, Dhaliwal shot down trade rumors by declaring:

“I was told there is nothing going with Brock in terms of a possible trade.”

According to Dhaliwal’s sources:

"I've been told nothing is going on with Boeser & Soucy, but Pius Suter is a guy to keep an eye on..."

As Dhaliwal explained, insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned issues between the Canucks and an impending free agent. Dhaliwal believes that free agent, believed to be Pius Suter. Dhaliwal noted the significant gap in the AAV of a potential new deal, meaning that Suter could be traded at this year’s deadline.

Suter is in the midst of his best season to date and could net a significant return for the Canucks as they look to salvage what they can this season.

The Athletic places Canucks Boeser in second spot on its trade board

In the latest edition of its trade board updated on March 4, The Athletic placed Brock Boeser second, behind the New York Islanders Brock Nelson.

The Athletic believes that the lack of agreement between Vancouver and Boeser positions the team to trade him amid his declining performance. Boeser is currently far from last year’s 40-goal season, raising questions about his skills and overall value.

The trade board notes that the five-year $40 million from earlier this season seems to be off the table. If that’s the case, Boeser is likely to walk this summer, raising concerns about the Canucks about whether to keep him as an own rental or trade him in exchange for something.

With Vancouver clinging to its playoff hopes, moving Boeser might signal punting on this season. Since no deal seems imminent, Vancouver is likely to hold on to Boeser and potentially re-sign him during the summer.

