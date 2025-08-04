NHL rumors: Elliotte Friedman claims Lane Hutson's Canadiens extension will be "closer to" $76,000,000

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contract extension for defenseman Lane Hutson is likely to fall closer to the $76 million deal they gave to Noah Dobson rather than the $63 million pact they have with center Nick Suzuki.Hutson, who won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league's Rookie of the Year last season, is set to become a restricted free agent next summer when his entry-level contract expires.&quot;I think the cap going up, the market is getting reset... initially the Canadiens probably wanted him under Nick Suzuki and now you look at the deal Noah Dobson signed, if Hutson is going to sign for term, it's probably going to be up closer to Dobson,&quot; Friedman said.Friedman said the eight-year, $76 million extension Dobson signed with the Canadiens in June could serve as a useful benchmark for Hutson's next deal.While Lane Hutson only played two NHL games in 2023–24, the 2024–25 season marked his first full campaign. He recorded an impressive 60 assists along with six goals in 82 games.Pierre McGuire on Lane Hutson's next dealIn his appearance on &quot;The Sick Podcast” on Friday, Pierre McGuire, a former NHL executive, emphasized the Canadiens' desire to retain Hutson for the long-term.“We want to keep him as long as we can, and we want him to know how much we appreciate him. That says a lot to a young player.” McGuire on Canadiens’ point of view.However, McGuire acknowledged that Hutson's agent will likely seek a lucrative contract, potentially aiming to make him the highest-paid defenseman on the Canadiens' roster.&quot;The trade is going to be, the agent is going to say, 'Well, then he's got to be your highest-paid defenseman,'&quot; McGuire explained.McGuire doesn't believe the Canadiens will overpay for Hutson's services. He speculated the same as Friedman that the team might offer a deal slightly similar to Noah Dobson’s new deal.