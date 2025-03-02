NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman gives latest on Vancouver Canucks trade targets ahead of deadline

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his opinion about the Vancouver Canucks' options with the trade deadline fast approaching. Friedman emphasized that they might want to add to their forward line.

“I do think the Canucks still want to make the playoffs," Friedman said on Sportsnet's 'Saturday Headlines.' "I don't think they want to make themselves in any way less able to do it, and I do think overall, they want to add to their forward group in Vancouver.”

He also discussed the situation surrounding Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

“I'm not expecting anything to happen with Pettersson," Friedman said. "When it comes to Brock Boeser, it was reported this week that earlier this year there was a five times eight offer that was not taken. I understand that was earlier in the season, in the first half of the year. I don't think there have been talks for a while. We'll see where this goes over the next few days, but I think both team and player are expecting all options to be open, whether it's trade, keep or sign.”

The Canucks are fighting for a wild-card spot in the playoffs. The team is eighth in the Western Conference, with 65 points from 60 games and a 27-22-11 record. Vancouver suffered a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

There was more bad news for the Canucks as captain Quinn Hughes, who returned after spending time on the injured list, left the ice early.

Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman "tweaked something" and will be evaluated on Sunday, via NHL.com.

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet addresses the team’s poor form

After their latest loss to the Kraken, Rick Tocchet admitted in Saturday's postgame press conference that his team was misfiring.

“There are certain guys (that) are playing well," Tocchet said. "I think there's parts of our game (that have been good), so we got to be careful how we analyze certain things. That's the way I look at it. When you're in tight games, you're looking to (make) plays under pressure. And right now, the other teams are coming up with moments and we're not."

The Canucks have won only one of their past five games since the NHL regular season resumed following the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Their next game is against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

