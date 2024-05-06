The Ottawa Senators are in the market for a new head coach, and according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, all eyes are on Travis Green for that role. In his discussion with Jeff Marek, Friedman talked about the ongoing head coach search in Ottawa.

Friedman shared Travis Green is leading the discussion when it comes to Ottawa's new head coach.

"I'm hearing all eyes on Travis green here," Friedman said. "And I want to be careful about this. Nothing is done until it's done. But I'm hearing all eyes on Travis green, and we'll see what the next few days bring."

Travis Green's coaching journey has seen recent developments, particularly with his interim stint with the New Jersey Devils towards the end of the season following Lindy Ruff's departure.

Even though Green is still a potential candidate for the Devils, the organization is cautiously considering other options. This is why Green can look for opportunities elsewhere.

Throughout his career as an NHL head coach, Green has accumulated 141 wins, 159 losses, and 35 overtime/shootout losses in 335 games.

Former Ottawa Senators head coach Rick Bowness announces retirement

Rick Bowness has finally retired after an extensive 38-season career. Bowness has coached the Jets, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, Phoenix Coyotes and Dallas Stars.

With 2,726 games under his belt as an NHL coach, he holds the record for being one of the most experienced coaches in league history.

"This game has given us a tremendous lifestyle that we never could have dreamed of as kids. We still love it, still have the passion for it," Bowness said

"Listen, as I tell the players, every day in this league is a blessing. We're treated so well. We're in the best hockey league in the world. Never, ever, ever take a day for granted in this league. I never have and I never will. I just love the game. It's been my life."

Bowness's journey culminated in two successful seasons as the Jets' head coach in Winnipeg, where he initially served as an assistant in 1984–85. Despite a hiatus in head coaching after being let go by the Islanders in 1997–98, he returned strong as an interim head coach for Dallas in 2019, leading them to the Stanley Cup final the same year.

While his time with the Ottawa Senators may not be considered a highlight statistically, Bowness and his family cherished their experiences there.

Bowness is nominated as a finalist for the Jack Adams Award in 2024. He has given a lot to this league, and if he wins it, it will be a memorable end to his legacy.