NHL Rumors: HC Mike Sullivan contacted by 5 teams following Penguins exit

The Mike Sullivan sweepstakes are off and running.

Just 24 hours after shocking news that the Pittsburgh Penguins had decided to part ways with their longtime head coach, teams around the league are jumping at the rare opportunity to snatch him off the market.

Sullivan led the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2016 and 2017 and is one of the most respected head coaches in hockey. His championship pedigree and coaching ability have drawn the interest of almost every team with a current vacancy.

TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun provided an update on Sullivan on Tuesday afternoon. He shared the latest he's hearing on X (formerly Twitter).

"Five teams have already inquired about free-agent coach Mike Sullivan. No surprise there given his stature in the coaching world. My sense is some called tire kicking, curious, others very much with serious interest. He won’t be out of work for too long," LeBrun wrote.

Sullivan had just completed the first season of a three-year extension signed with the Penguins in 2022. He's now a free agent, available to sign wherever he wants this offseason.

The Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, and Seattle Kraken are all searching for a new head coach and will likely check in to gauge his interest.

The Rangers and Bruins appear to be front-runners for Mike Sullivan

The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins could wind up battling for Mike Sullivan.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff shared what he's hearing regarding Sullivan's future while on Morning Cuppa Hockey. His comments were shared on X.

"I'd rank it Rangers one, a very distant second #NHL Bruins," Seravalli said.

Both teams would make plenty of sense for Sullivan. The Rangers have long been rumored to be enamored with the decorated coach, while the Bruins have familiarity with Sullivan and his family. The 57-year-old will want to jump into a situation that is in win-now mode, so it will be up to his judgment to decide whether he'd have a better chance to compete in New York or Boston.

It will be a very interesting few days and weeks to see where everyone lands in the coaching carousel around the NHL.

