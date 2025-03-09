NHL Rumors: Insider claims Mitch Marner denied waiving no-movement clause for potential Mikko Rantanen trade

The Carolina Hurricanes didn't want to risk Mikko Rantanen departing their franchise on the open market via free agency in return for nothing, so they did what they thought was best by trading him in exchange for multiple assets.

Ad

Not only did they land Logan Stankhoven in Friday's major trade with the Dallas Stars, but they also picked up several conditional Draft choices.

Dallas was not Carolina's first choice for Rantanen's trade. NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Hurricanes wanted to send Rantanen to the Toronto Maple Leafs so that they could acquire another high-priced soon-to-be free-agent forward Mitch Marner.

"The Hurricanes initially asked for Mitch Marner in return for Rantanen," Friedman wrote on Sportsnet. "Because it was for Rantanen, the Maple Leafs had to consider it. They told the winger their desire is to sign him, but they had to ask in this case. As is his right, Marner declined to move, re-iterating his desire to stay."

Ad

Trending

"Neither the Maple Leafs, the Hurricanes, nor Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, would comment. But that could have been the biggest blockbuster of the week."

Instead, Rantanen was traded to the Stars.

Now that Mikko Rantanen is re-signed, Mitch Marner is next in line for an extension

Now that Rantanen is officially off the market, Marner now becomes one of the most notable free-agents-to-be in the NHL.

Ad

Marner is set to wrap up his six year, $65,408,000 contract with a yearly cap hit of $10,903,000. He's made no secret about his desire to remain with the Maple Leafs, but TSN Insider Chris Johnston revealed that Marner is "more than willing" to enter free agency this offseason.

"It really depends on the conversation happening on June 1st when it's just Toronto that can deal with him or happening on July 1st when you got the entire market," Johnston said. "My impression right now is that Mitch Marner is more than willing to go to market

Ad

"And if he gets to true open market, I mean think of our sport, does not happen too often, right? A guy in his prime, looks like he's going to have a 100+ point season, we'll what's to come, maybe he's coming off great playoffs soon, lots of outcomes here."

Expand Tweet

Marner leads the Maple Leafs, who are second overall in the Atlantic Division, with 77 points including 58 assists. He's putting himself in line for a considerable raise on his current cap hit, but it remains to be seen whether GM Brad Treliving will be able to offer an acceptable deal to Marner and his camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama