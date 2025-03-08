NHL rumors: Insider claims Mitch Marner is "more than willing" to hit free agency market after $65,408,000 Leafs contract expires

NHL insider Chris Johnston has revealed that Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner is "more than willing" to test the free agency market once his current contract expires.

Marner, who's signed to a six-year, $65,408,000 deal with the Leafs, is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season.

On TSN's Overdrive, Johnston discussed how Mikko Rantanen's eight-year, $96 million contract extension with the Dallas Stars could impact Marner's future negotiations.

"It really depends on the conversation happening on June 1st when it's just Toronto that can deal with him or happening on July 1st when you got the entire market," Johnston said. "My impression right now is that Mitch Marner is more than willing to go to market

"And if he gets to true open market, I mean think of our sport, does not happen too often, right? A guy in his prime, looks like he's going to have a 100+ point season, we'll what's to come, maybe he's coming off great playoffs soon, lots of outcomes here."

Johnston went on to suggest that Rantanen's lucrative deal could have less relevance if Marner tests the open market, where he could command an even higher salary.

Johnston also noted that if the Toronto Maple Leafs are having this contract discussion in regard to Rantanen’s new contract, it's clear that Mikko Rantanen has better numbers than Mitch Marner. Johnston added:

“If Mitch is going to use his leverage, his contract could go over Mikko Rantanen’s deal depending on the team.”

The 27-year-old is having another strong season with the Leafs, recording 58 assists and 77 points in 61 games.

Elliotte Friedman's take on the Mitch Marner situation

NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman reported that despite the trade speculation, he doesn't believe Marner is close to making a decision on whether he wants to go to free agency.

"Unless there’s something going on that I’m not seeing right now, which is always possible, I don’t sense Mitch Marner is anywhere close to making a decision (about free agency)," Friedman said in February on Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

Friedman had previously reported that Marner has no interest in waiving his no-move clause before the season ends.

