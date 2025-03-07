NHL trade rumors: Elliotte Friedman claims "talks are intensifying" in Mikko Rantanen's blockbuster deal to Dallas Stars

The trade talks for Mikko Rantanen have taken a turn. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared on X (formerly Twitter) that discussions about sending Rantanen to the Dallas Stars are intensifying.

Ad

Rantanen is in the final year of his six-year, $55.5 million contract with the Colorado Avalanche. Many teams have shown interest as the trade deadline approaches. The LA Kings, Dallas Stars, and Toronto Maple Leafs were some teams linked to the Hurricanes star forward with less than 24 hours left before the NHL trade deadline on March 7th, 3 PM ET.

"Okay, something else tonight: Hearing talks are intensifying to send Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars," Friedman tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Now, the Dallas Stars seem to be making a strong push. If they acquire Rantanen, he would add offensive depth to their roster. Rantanen joined Carolina in January after a trade from Colorado. He has struggled in 13 games, with two goals and six points. So far this season he has scored 27 goals and 43 assists for 70 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama