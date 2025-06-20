NHL Rumors: Insider claims "very large ask" from Matthew Knies' camp owing to no announcement of Leafs extension 

There has been no announcement yet of a contract extension for Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies, leading to speculation of a potentially contentious negotiation. According to NHL insider Nick Kypreos, there has been a "very large ask" from Knies' camp in early contract talks.

With his entry-level contract set to expire, Knies will become a restricted free agent on July 1 if no extension is reached before then.

Nick Kypreos said via the Toronto Star:

"Some early indications point to a very large ask by the Knies camp and the Leafs could be reluctant to give in at this point. It may also indicate a new philosophy on being tougher when it comes to handing young star players money and term like the previous regime."

Kypreos further suggested that Knies' camp may be asking for too much at this stage, and the traditionally big-spending Leafs seem reluctant to give in to his demands.

This could signal a new, harder line approach by Toronto to handing out big contracts to young players.

Knies wrapped up the season with 29 goals and 58 points. He then chipped in five goals and a total of seven points over 13 playoff games.

It remains to be seen if the two sides can come together on a mutually agreeable extension before the negotiating window opens. But for now, Kypreos' comments point to a tougher-than-expected negotiation for the promising Leafs prospect.

Nick Alberga: Matthew Knies and Leafs to find "common ground" in contract talks

Matthew Knies and the Toronto Maple Leafs are currently far apart in contract negotiations, according to "Leafs Morning Take" host Nick Alberga. He noted that despite everything, both sides are still optimistic about reaching an agreement in the coming weeks.

"With the #NHL Draft just around the corner & July 1st looming, I'm told the Leafs & Matthew Knies are currently far apart in contract talks. That said, both sides remain optimistic on finding common ground in the coming weeks," Alberga wrote on X/Twitter.

AFP Analytics projected Knies to land a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $7.2 million. However, that estimate didn’t seem to factor in the potential impact of an offer sheet, which could drive the price higher.

