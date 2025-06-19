NHL rumors: Insider expects Oilers to sign Trent Frederic to a massive 8-year/$28-32M contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers and free-agent forward Trent Frederic reportedly have a deal in place, keeping the 27-year-old in Oil Country for the next eight seasons.

According to a post by insider Frank Seravalli, Trent Frederic’s deal is believed to be a max-term, eight-year deal somewhere between $3.5 and $4 million AAV, landing somewhere between a total of $28 and $32 million.

As Seravalli pointed out, the Oilers are currently negotiating with other free-agent players. That situation will keep the team from announcing the deal. It seems like it could just be a matter of time before the team makes the deal public.

Frederic arrived in Edmonton at this year’s trade deadline from the Boston Bruins. He was part of a three-team deal that sent Petr Hauser to Boston and Shane Lachance to New Jersey.

The Oilers waited several weeks for Trent Frederic to make his debut as he was dealing with an injury at the time of the trade. He played in one regular-season contest before suiting up for all 22 postseason games for Edmonton.

Frederic registered one goal and three assists during the Oilers’ playoff run. He provided a solid physical presence while adding some much-needed grit in the bottom six.

The former first-round pick from 2016 has scored 55 goals and 54 assists in 338 regular-season games, racking up 307 penalty minutes.

Oilers get top power forward in Trent Frederic

Frederic projects as the power forward the Oilers need to continue contending- Source: Imagn

A piece in the Edmonton Journal published on June 18 called Trent Frederic a “top power forward.” When looking at Frederic’s skill set, it’s easy to see why.

Forward is a big, bruising presence at 6’3”. He has good hands and can move around the ice effortlessly for a player of his size. While he hasn’t truly found an opportunity to become a major goal scorer, Frederic could discover his scoring touch with the Oilers.

Frederic has come close to topping 20 goals twice, scoring 17 in 2022-23 and 18 in 2023-24 with the Bruins.

An injury-filled campaign derailed his scoring totals this year. Frederic dropped from 18 goals and 40 points in 2023-24 to eight goals and 15 points in 57 games this year.

That’s something that could change this upcoming season.

Frederic played predominantly in the Oilers’ bottom six during the playoffs. But come next season, Frederic could find himself in a top-six role. He could be a good option to line up alongside Leon Draisaitl on the Oilers’ second line.

The Oilers will be expecting Frederic to become a meaningful contributor regardless of where he slides into the lineup.

