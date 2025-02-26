NHL Rumors: Insider Kevin Kurz gives startling insight into $25,500,000 D-man's future with Flyers amidst trade speculations

NHL insider Kevin Kurz posted an update about Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen’s trade prospects on X (formerly Twitter). Kurz, who writes for The Athletic, said that there was a “decent chance” the Finnish defenseman would stay with his current team.

“I'm told that the Flyers haven't gotten many calls on defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Fewer than they expected. There is a decent chance now he sticks around post-deadline. Things can change quickly. But that's where it stands at the moment,” Kurz wrote..

Ristolainen signed a five-year, $25.5 million contract with the Flyers in 2022. Ristolainen is set to earn a base salary of $6.5 million this season and carries a cap hit worth $5.1 million.

The Flyers have not emerged as playoff contenders thus, the team will offload players as the trade deadline approaches, hockey pundits claim. Ristolainen’s name was doing the rounds among analysts in November as a plausible trade target for a team looking to shore up their blue line.

Insiders also speculated that the recent lack of offers might stem from the Flyers floating a high asking price for the player in the first round of negotiations.

Ristolainen has 18 points (four goals, 18 assists) over 56 games this season. He scored his latest goal during the Flyers 6-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after the game, he was asked whether he was at the peak of his career right now.

“Yeah, maybe,” Ristolainen said via The Athletic. “Just feel like things are coming together. Keep working hard, and stay confident.”

Philadelphia Flyers romp to 6-1 win over Pittsburgh Penguins

The Flyers had a good night on Tuesday in front of their home crowd.

Right winger Bobby Brink scored a goal and had three assists, while Noah Cates scored two goals and assisted on another.

“I think the biggest point that I liked about it is I thought we were on our toes,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said via NHL.com. “I thought we were on top of them. ... Bobby Brink, it’s good to see him get rewarded. Hasn’t scored a whole bunch, but has really worked at the other parts of his game.”

Penguins center Philip Tomasino scored the only goal of the night for the visiting team. The Flyers will play the Penguins again on Thursday in the reverse fixture.

