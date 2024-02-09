NHL Trade Rumors: Insider links Toronto Maple Leafs to $25,500,000 Flyers D-man

As the Trade Deadline draws nearer, one name has emerged as a potential blue-line fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs. As reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman in his "32 Thoughts" column, Rasmus Ristolainen's recent resurgence for the Philadelphia Flyers this season has drawn attention, despite the complications posed by his contract.

Ristolainen is locked in until 2028 with an average annual value (AAV) of $5.1 million. While he has undergone a transformation under the coaching of John Tortorella and Brad Shaw this season, showcasing improved play since November 2022, his tenure with the Flyers has been marred by inconsistency overall.

Expand Tweet

"Risto" has been criticized across the league in past seasons for being one of the worst-rated defenders in the defensive zone. Traditionalists applaud his physicality, particularly in the playoffs, while modern analysts critique his puck skills and mobility.

While Ristolainen may not be primed to anchor a top defensive pair, especially one in a playoff race, his potential to slot in lower down the depth chart as a physical presence with penalty-killing abilities holds merit, especially on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Such attributes could make him a coveted asset come trade deadline time, especially as teams gear up for playoff contention.

What could a Rasmus Ristolainen trade to Toronto Maple Leafs get Flyers in return?

The trade deadline landscape has historically seen hulking defensemen command hefty returns. Examples like David Savard, Ben Chiarot and Josh Manson fetching high draft picks illustrate the allure of players of Ristolainen's ilk. The Toronto Maple Leafs themselves participated in the trend by nabbing Luke Schenn to return last season.

Rasmus Ristolainen's lengthy contract poses a hurdle. While the Flyers might consider retaining a portion of his salary to facilitate a trade, the complexity of such negotiations dampens any immediate prospects and possibilities. Teams have reportedly floated around a $3.5 million ballpark figure, while also requiring the Flyers to retain 30% of his salary.

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, securing Ristolainen at a reduced rate could be advantageous, particularly with the projected rise in the salary cap. Yet, the Flyers are reportedly asking for a high price, with sources suggesting it would take "at least" a first-round selection to initiate serious discussions.

The summer months might offer a more conducive environment for negotiations, with the prospect of an increased cap giving room for a possible trade to a team that's looking for a less risky kind of move. Although for a team that's right on the line, the Toronto Maple Leafs may just be desperate enough.