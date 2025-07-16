NHL Rumors: Insider links Penguins' Evgeni Malkin to $3B franchise as their '2C'

The Montreal Canadiens have a clear need for a second-line center, and one insider links them to a future Hall of Famer.

The Canadiens, who are valued at $3 billion according to Forbes, made the playoffs last season and were the youngest team in the playoffs. Montreal has been active this offseason, but another center is needed.

The Canadiens have a need for a No. 2 center, and NHL insider and analyst Jesse Blake of SDPN links Montreal to Evgeni Malkin.

"I think that's the Montreal Canadiens 2C. They need a 2C. You get Evgeni Malkin for like two months," Blake said on SDPN (1:15).

Insider Chris Johnston wasn't sure if Malkin is a legit No. 2 center on a Cup-contending team anymore due to his age.

"Maybe I am missing something. His falloff, like no one wants to call it out," Johnston said.

However, Blake's co-host, Adam Wylde, believes Malkin would find his groove being back in the playoffs and competing for another Stanley Cup.

"He's psychotic, though. That's the thing. When he gets back in the playoffs, somebody's going to lose their head," Wylde said.

Malkin is entering the final year of his four-year, $24.4 million deal with the Penguins. The Russian is turning 39 at the end of July, so how much he has left in the tank is uncertain.

But, he'd add some veteran experience to the Canadiens' roster. He's won three Stanley Cups and won the Conn Smythe as the playoff MVP in 2009, as well as winning the MVP in 2012.

Malkin recorded 16 goals and 34 assists for 50 points in 68 games last season with the Penguins.

Penguins won't re-sign Evgeni Malkin

Evgeni Malkin has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he could soon be traded.

Penguins insider Josh Yohe of The Athletic reported that the Penguins won't re-sign Malkin once his contract ends, which has sparked trade rumors.

"Evgeni Malkin will return for his 20th campaign with the Penguins next season. It will be his last in Pittsburgh," Yohe wrote. "While it remains unclear if future Hall of Fame center will retire following the 2025-26 season, the Penguins are not expected to offer him another contract with the franchise, sources within the organization said."

Malkin has said he wants the Penguins to be the only team he ever plays for in his career, and he has a full no-movement clause, so if he doesn't want to be traded, he can't be.

Malkin is a no-doubt future Hall of Famer.

