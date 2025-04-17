NHL Rumors: Insider reveals possible playoff schedule for Maple Leafs and Senators' 'Battle of Ontario' clash

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators are angling for a playoff clash this year. After the Senators nabbed a wild card, the Leafs are set to be their first-round opponent as the Atlantic Division's top seed.

As the regular season wraps up with a handful of final games on Thursday, the playoffs are set to begin this weekend. TSN's Bruce Garrioch has the early look at the potential schedule for these two teams.

The NHL insider revealed that the "Battle of Ontario" is set to play out like this:

Game 1: Sunday in Toronto at 7 pm EDT

Game 2: Tuesday in Toronto at 7:30 pm EDT

Game 3: Thursday in Ottawa 7 pm EDT

Game 4: Saturday in Ottawa 7 pm EDT

Game 5: April 29 in Toronto at TBD

Game 6: May 1 in Ottawa at TBD

Game 7: May 3 in Toronto at TBD

Games 5, 6 and 7 are only if necessary. If either team wins the first four games, the series will end as it's a best-of-seven. Once a team moves on, it'll face the winner of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers series in the second round.

Maple Leafs star opens up on series against Senators

The Battle of Ontario will reconvene this weekend, this time in the playoffs. It will add another chapter to the storied rivalry between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz, who will get the nod in Game 1, anticipates a heavy-duty battle.

“It’s gonna be a bloodbath," Stolarz said on Wednesday, via Sportsnet. "Gonna be a little bit of a war. So, we’ll be ready. They’re a hungry team. They haven’t made the playoffs in (eight) years here. I just think we have to continue to do what we’re doing right now. I think we feel good about our game.”

The Leafs will have home-ice advantage in the series, something Stolarz isn't taking for granted.

“It’s massive for us," Stolarz said. "You get that last change. You get that Game 7 home ice. It’s quite an accomplishment for this group, and we're super excited about it.”

Game 1 is on Sunday, and these bitter rivals will start what's sure to be a tense seven-game series.

