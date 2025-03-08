NHL Rumors: Mikko Rantanen was 'interested' in joining Edmonton Oilers ahead of signing $96,000,000 extension with Dallas Stars

If reports coming out of Edmonton are to be believed, Dallas Stars’ newest player, Mikko Rantanen, almost became an Oiler. TSN analyst Ryan Rishaug posted on Saturday about the Edmonton Oilers' unsuccessful attempt to sign the Finnish forward on X (formerly Twitter).

“Oilers took a huge swing yesterday. Sources say Rantanen had interest in coming to Edmonton and things were well down the path of an extension being agreed to - $ were north of what Dallas signed him for. In the end, the trade assets weren’t there to get it done. Also sounds like they looked in on Rakell and Donato as well.” Rishaug wrote.

This was the second time Rantanen had been traded this season. He was in the final year of his contract with the Colorado Avalanche and his team had been negotiating for an extension all season. However, the two sides could not agree on a number per insiders, and the Avs opted to trade Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24.

Rantanen's production dropped with the Canes, scoring only two goals and six points in 13 games. In contrast, he had scored 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche this season.

The Hurricanes did their best to get the Finnish forward to sign a long-term deal, with rumors emerging that they had offered him a contract worth over $100 million during the 4 Nations Face-Off break in February. However, Rantanen and his representatives had made it clear that he was not open to signing with the Canes before the trade deadline expired.

After weeks of uncertainty, the Carolina Hurricanes traded Rantanen to the Dallas Stars. The 28-year-old signed an eight-year, $96 million deal with the Stars on Friday.

Mikko Rantanen opens up on why he chose to join Dallas Stars

Mikko Rantanen shared his thoughts about why he chose to go with the Dallas Stars over staying with the Canes in an interview on TSN’s TradeCentre on Friday.

“Obviously, it’s a really good team in Carolina, the last couple of years they’ve been close to the Stanley Cup,” Rantanen said via TSN. “But I think the fit in Dallas and I’ve been thinking a lot about it with myself and my camp and (my girlfriend) Susanna and everything. Just the fit I feel like everywhere, I think that was what the decision was."

The Toronto Maple Leafs had also reportedly made a firm offer for Rantanen. Carolina rejected the bid over concerns that the two franchises would meet in the playoffs and because the Leafs refused to part with 22-year-old forward Matthew Knies.

