NHL rumors: Oilers withholding Jake Walman extension talks amid ongoing wait for Connor McDavid's critical decision

NHL insider Mark Spector reports that the Oilers are delaying Jake Walman’s extension talks while they await Connor McDavid’s contract decision.Walman is heading into the final season of his three-year, $10.2 million contract and has been eligible to sign an extension since July 1.Spector provided an update on Walman’s situation, noting that his agent, Wade Arnott, was in Edmonton this week to meet with the Oilers about a possible new deal.&quot;Jake Walman’s agent, Wade Arnott, was in EDM yesterday to speak with the Oilers on an extension. We suspect that no contract gets done before the McDavid extension is announced. But things can change.&quot; Spector wrote on X.Connor McDavid is also entering the last year of his current contract, an eight-year deal he signed in 2017. Eligible to extend as of July 1, the Oilers have made re-signing him their top priority.However, McDavid has made it clear that his main focus is winning, while also stressing that “all options are on the table” regarding his future.According to Spector, the Oilers’ handling of Walman’s extension is directly tied to McDavid’s future and is less likely to be finalized before his decision.Bob Stauffer weighs in on Jake Walman’s next contractOn the Oilers Now podcast earlier this week, NHL analyst Bob Stauffer suggested that Jake Walman could be in line for a long-term extension. Stauffer speculated that the team may be looking at extensions for key players.“I’d have a better handle of who the Oilers might be going out and acquiring. You know, who they might get extended. I could see Jake Walman getting a six-year extension at some point in the sixes. I could see that happen. Maybe Podkolzin gets a three-year.” Stauffer said.In August, Stauffer had floated the idea of an even longer commitment for Walman, noting that Edmonton could offer him an eight-year deal.“But they could offer an eight-year contract extension, and we have shorter terms coming to the next CBA, which takes place next summer.” The Oilers acquired Walman from the San Jose Sharks in a March 6 trade. He recorded 7 goals and 33 assists across 75 games last season.