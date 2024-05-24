NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane likely to test free agency despite strong season with Red Wings

Despite a successful comeback season with the Detroit Red Wings, rumors suggest Patrick Kane will test free agency this summer, per NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun.

Kane joined the Red Wings on a one-year, $2.75 million contract in November after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in June. The 35-year-old veteran forward tallied 47 points, 20 goals and 27 assists in 50 games.

"Kane rediscovered his form this season after recovering from hip resurfacing surgery and signing a one-year deal with the Red Wings." - NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

The Red Wings finished 41-32-9 but failed to qualify for the playoffs. Kane provided a spark after joining mid-season, but his contributions weren't enough to push Detroit into the postseason.

Now speculation turns to Kane's future. Pat Brisson, his agent, said:

"Patrick had a fantastic season based on where he started after major surgery, hip resurfacing, and he was able to get back to his ‘A’ game."

However, Brisson did not indicate if Kane will re-sign with Detroit. LeBrun believes the Red Wings remain in the mix, and GM Steve Yzerman will likely discuss an extension.

One key factor is Kane will want term after signing a one-year deal last offseason.

"Brisson will want to find his 35-year-old client some term this time around," LeBrun noted.

With Kane set to become an unrestricted free agent, LeBrun believes he'll test the open market.

"One thing’s for sure: Brisson will want to find his 35-year-old client some term this time around. This one’s hard to gauge, but I feel like it’s more likely Kane goes to market July 1."

Kane may capitalize on a strong season by seeing what other teams offer come July.

Patrick Kane’s thoughts on his free agency

Patrick Kane is open to exploring his options as he enters free agency this offseason.

"I'm a free agent, so I'm not under contract, but I'm sure I'll just kind of explore the situation here. Talk to my agent, kind of go over everything and kind of see what makes sense to go one way or another," Patrick Kane said to NHL.com.

"It's hard to say right now...really fully understand the situation, but I guess we'll kind of see what happens. And I'm sure my agency will have those conversations and kind of go from there."

Kane played the first 16 seasons of his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.