NHL Rumors: Rift between John Tortorella and $3,200,000 Flyers D-man contributed to HC’s firing

The firing of now-former Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella has been a major talking point around the NHL this week. While the Flyers' poor form was for many the obvious cause behind the dismissal, there may have been other issues behind the scenes.

Ad

Kevin Kurz, an NHL insider at The Athletic, posted a snippet on X on Friday, suggesting an incident between Cam York and Tortorella may have been a flashpoint:

“Told from a team source that 'it's fair to say' something happened between Cam York and John Tortorella in Toronto, that contributed to the coach's dismissal on Thursday morning. Was put to me that 'they probably both crossed the line.'"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The veteran coach is known for his abrasive manner and stern treatment of players. He had courted controversy earlier in the season after benching rookie Flyers star Matvei Michkov for disciplinary purposes.

There were indications of a conflict with defenseman Cam York as well. The rookie, whose two-year, $3.2-million contract is up at the end of the season, sat on the bench for the entirety of Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Ad

Flyers interim coach Brad Shaw told reporters after the game that York did not play due to “disciplinary reasons.” The Daily Face-Off’s Frank Seravalli provided a further update on X.

“Further to @KKurzNHL report, sources clarify there was no physical altercation btwn Cam York and John Tortorella - but a heated verbal exchange that led to York’s discipline last night. #Flyers couldn’t scratch York because #NHL rules don’t allow teams to voluntarily play short,” Seravalli posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Senior columnist for The Athletic, Pierre LeBrun, also provided some information on Friday. LeBrun reported that part of the reason John Tortorella was let go was because he “made some comments within the organization over the past few days, according to league sources. In the end, things escalated quickly.”

Flyers defeat Canadiens 6-4 in first game without John Tortorella

The Philadelphia Flyers halted a six-game skid on Thursday night, beating the playoff-hopeful Montreal Canadiens 6-4. Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov each scored two goals and provided an assist for the Flyers, while their teammates Nicolas Deslauriers and Tyson Foerster were also on the scoresheet.

Ad

Flyers interim coach Brad Shaw won his first game in charge of the team and spoke to the media afterward.

"Really good friend of mine lost his job," Shaw said via NHL.com. "Been a real mentor to me in my career as a coach, so very bittersweet. But once the day starts rolling, you're prepping. ... I thought the guys played hard and played smart.

Ad

"Obviously, we finished more plays at the net and reaped the benefits and got a big enough lead that we could take it home and get the win."

This was the team’s first win in regulation time since Feb. 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama