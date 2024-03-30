"NHL is so soft": Fans react to Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle’s 1-game suspension for slashing Flyers’ Travis Konecny

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle finds himself in hot water after a reckless incident during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced a one-game suspension for Guhle following his slash on Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

"NHL is soooooo soft"

Expand Tweet

Fans across the NHL have had differing opinions about the ruling, with many NHL fans calling the league "soft" for a one game suspension for something that seemed so frivolous.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Of course, as in every NHL Department of Player Safety decision this season, and probably until the sun burns out, there were Bruins fans comparing the play to the Jacob Trouba slash on Trent Frederic from earlier in the year.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On the other end of the spectrum, some fans were saying that the suspension was not nearly enough. With some fans arguing that he should be suspended further into the season (even though the Habs won't be playing in the playoffs)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another excellent point raised by fans was that the automatic suspension given to players leaving the bench and getting into a fight is 10 games, while starting a fight or attempting to slash someone from the bench has an undefined timeframe.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What was the incident that handed Kaiden Guhle a one-game suspension?

The incident occurred late in the second period of the Canadiens' 4-1 victory over the Flyers. Konecny had engaged with Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky near the Montreal bench when Guhle, still seated on the bench, swung his stick and struck Konecny in the stomach.

Despite the clear infraction, Kaiden Guhle escaped penalty during the game. However, the league wasted no time in addressing the issue, handing down the suspension to the 22-year-old defenseman.

As a result, Guhle will be sidelined for the Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The NHL's decision to suspend Kaiden Guhle underscores the seriousness with which the league addresses player safety concerns. Interference from players not actively participating in the game is strictly prohibited, and Guhle's actions have warranted disciplinary action.

With Kaiden Guhle out of the lineup, the Canadiens will look to Johnny Kovacevic to step up and fill the void on the blue line for their clash against the Hurricanes. As Montreal aims to secure crucial points in their push for a playoff spot, maintaining discipline both on and off the ice will be paramount for the team moving forward.