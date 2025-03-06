NHL Trade Rumor: Chicago Blackhawks trying to trade $8,500,000 veteran goalie

The Chicago Blackhawks are trying to trade veteran goalie Petr Mrazek, according to NHL insider Wally Mazurek. He said the team is willing to move him for free but may have trouble due to his two-year, $8,500,000 contract. A trade is more likely to happen in the summer than before the deadline.

"Petr Mrazek is very much available, and the #Blackhawks are willing to move him for free. The problem is the money and term. Likely a summer move," Mrazek tweeted on Wednesday.

Mrazek has struggled in recent games. He has allowed five goals in three of his last four appearances. His record is 10-19-2, with a 3.46 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. In his last game, he was pulled after one period, and Arvid Soderblom replaced him. If Mrazek does not improve, Soderblom may take over as the starting goalie.

Mrázek was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL draft. He has helped the Grand Rapids Griffins win the Calder Cup. His best NHL season was in 2015-16, when he had a 2.33 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

He was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in 2018. He later played for the Carolina Hurricanes, where he helped the team reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2019.

Mrazek signed a three-year, $11.4 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021. In 2022, Toronto traded him to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks gave him a two-year extension in January 2024. Now, the team is looking to trade him, and his future remains uncertain.

Arvid Soderblom nearly pulled the Chicago Blackhawks' third straight win

The Chicago Blackhawks lost 4-3 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Arvid Soderblom kept the Blackhawks competitive till the third period following a 6-3 win over Anaheim Ducks in his previous start.

Brady Tkachuk scored first at 2:25 of the first period, tipping in Artem Zub’s shot. Ryan Donato tied it 1-1 at 11:38, scoring on a backhand after a pass from Landon Slaggert. Teuvo Teravainen gave Chicago a 2-1 lead a minute later. David Perron tied it 2-2 in the next two minutes.

Josh Norris put Ottawa ahead 3-2 at 10:29 of the second period with a one-timer from the right circle. Craig Smith tied it 3-3 at 1:47 of the third, scoring from the right circle off Patrick Maroon’s pass.

Tim Stutzle scored the game-winner 46 seconds into overtime when the puck deflected off his skate. The Blackhawks played well but could not secure a third-straight win.

